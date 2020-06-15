St. Albans Barracks / Careless-Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A202548
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 6/15/2020 @ 4:39 pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 SB in Swanton South of X21.
TOWN: Swanton, VT
VIOLATION: Careless/Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Scott P. Allen
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time members of the Vermont State Police were on patrol and observed a vehicle on I-89 southbound, in the town of Swanton, to be traveling well in excess of the posted speed limit. The vehicle’s speed was measured at 106mph in the posted 65mph zone as it was passing other cars. The operator, Scott P. Allen, of Alburgh, was issued a citation to appear in court for Careless and Negligent Operation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/11/20 @ 10:00 am
COURT: Franklin County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.