St. Albans Barracks / Careless-Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 20A202548                                                          

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 6/15/2020 @ 4:39 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 SB in Swanton South of X21.   

TOWN: Swanton, VT

VIOLATION: Careless/Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Scott P. Allen                                               

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time members of the Vermont State Police were on patrol and observed a vehicle on I-89 southbound, in the town of Swanton, to be traveling well in excess of the posted speed limit. The vehicle’s speed was measured at 106mph in the posted 65mph zone as it was passing other cars. The operator, Scott P. Allen, of Alburgh, was issued a citation to appear in court for Careless and Negligent Operation.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/11/20 @ 10:00 am            

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

