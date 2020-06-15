UH-60 Incident in Big Horn County

Jun 15, 2020

An incident involving a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter assigned to the Wyoming Army National Guard occurred while conducting search and rescue training June 13 at approximately 1:30 p.m. near Greybull, Wyo., injuring two civilians. The injuries were non-life threatening and the individuals were transported to be medically treated.

After a power failure in the helicopter, the hoist line was immediately cut as part of standard safety procedures in an effort to minimize loss of life, further injuries and destruction of equipment and property.

The crew and helicopter are assigned to G Company, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation, Wyoming Army National Guard and frequently conduct search and rescue missions and provide firefighting capabilities.

The civilians are members of the High Angle Rope Rescue Team with Big Horn County Search and Rescue.

The Wyoming National Guard and local agencies frequently partner to train and improve search and rescue skills and increase capabilities.

“Our crews know the risks of the inherently dangerous work they are called to perform,” said Sheriff Ken Blackburn, Big Horn County sheriff’s department. “We will continue to train with the Wyoming National Guard and other partners to gain much needed proficiencies to serve our citizens in times of crisis.”

The incident is currently under investigation.