Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to Present Preclinical Data on ZN-c5 at the Upcoming AACR Virtual Annual Meeting II

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced that Ahmed Samatar, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Oncology Research at Zentalis, will present preclinical data on ZN-c5 at the upcoming American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II taking place June 22-24th.



The preclinical data demonstrated that ZN-c5, the Company’s oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) product candidate, had antitumor activity in human tumor breast cancer xenograft models. ZN-c5 also displayed excellent oral bioavailability across several preclinical species. ZN-c5 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer both as a single agent and in combination studies.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Discovery of ZN-c5, a novel potent and oral selective estrogen receptor degrader

Session: PO.EN02.01 - Molecular, Preclinical, and Clinical Endocrinology 2

Abstract ID: 4373 / 16

Date/Time: Monday, June 22, 2020, 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM EDT

The poster presentation will be available immediately following the virtual presentation in the “Supporting Presentations” section on the Zentalis website at www.zentalis.com .

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The Company is developing a broad pipeline of potentially best-in-class oncology candidates, including ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for ER+/HER2- breast cancer, ZN-c3, a WEE1 inhibitor, ZN-d5, a BCL-2 inhibitor and ZN-e4, an EGFR inhibitor. Zentalis has operations in both New York and San Diego.

For more information, please visit www.zentalis.com . Follow Zentalis on social media: @ZentalisP and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s clinical development of ZN-c5. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, has adversely impacted and may continue to adversely impact Zentalis’ business, including its preclinical studies and clinical trials; Zentalis’ limited operating history, which may make it difficult to evaluate its current business and predict its future success and viability; Zentalis has and expects to continue to incur significant losses; Zentalis’ need for additional funding, which may not be available; Zentalis’ substantial dependence on the success of its lead product candidate; failure to identify additional product candidates and develop or commercialize marketable products; the early stage of Zentalis’ development efforts; potential unforeseen events during clinical trials could cause delays or other adverse consequences; risks relating to the regulatory approval process or ongoing regulatory obligations; failure to obtain U.S. or international marketing approval; Zentalis’ product candidates may cause serious adverse side effects; inability to maintain Zentalis’ collaborations, or the failure of these collaborations; Zentalis’ reliance on third parties; effects of significant competition; the possibility of system failures or security breaches; risks relating to intellectual property; Zentalis’ ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; and significant costs as a result of operating as a public company. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Zentalis’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Zentalis’ other filings with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While Zentalis may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Zentalis disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause management’s views to change.

