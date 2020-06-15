FIRE INVESTIGATION // MIDDLESEX BARRACKS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWSRELEASE

CASE#: 20A301021

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: DET SGT MATTHEW HILL

STATION: WILLISTON BARRACKS

CONTACT#: 802 878 7111

DATE/TIME: June 14, 2020 at approximately 3:00 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: In the area of Roxbury State Forest

West Hill Road Roxbury, VT

NATURE: Fire investigation – motor vehicle

VICTIM/OWNER: Anthony Demas

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bunnell, Florida

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Hardwick Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle fire on West Hill Road in the area of the Roxbury State Forest in Roxbury, VT on June 14, 2020 at approximately 3:00 PM. Upon their arrival they located a vehicle fully engulfed in flames on a trail leading into the State Forest. As part of the fire chief’s scene examination he contacted the Vermont State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire. The owner of the vehicle, Mr. Demas, had been visiting the forest with his wife when he heard the sound of a horn coming from the area where he had parked his truck. He walked back to his truck to investigate the noise and discovered smoke coming from inside the cab of the truck. The owner and his wife were able to get assistance by walking to West Hill Road where they were able to make contact with a passing motorist.

Investigators completed an examination of the custom built 1956 Ford pick-up truck vehicle on June 15, 2020. Based on that examination the investigators believe the fire started within the passenger compartment of the truck. The vehicle was completely destroyed by fire at a loss of more than $60,000.00. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this fire event is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Williston at (802)878-7111 or the Vermont Arson Tip Reward Program at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766).

Nothing follows

Detective Sergeant Matthew Hill

Department of Public Safety

Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit

Vermont State Police, Troop A-West

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Office 802-878-7111 ext 2021

Matthew.Hill@vermont.gov

