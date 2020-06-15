I-70 Bridges Project Update Week of June 8, 2020

Page Content

CHARLESTON, WV – Continuing its commitment to transparency, the West Virginia Department of Transportation offers the following weekly update on the I-70 Bridges Projects in Ohio County for the week of June 1, 2020.

Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:

Week of 6/8/2020

I-70

Sections A and C Westbound crossovers were in effect. Westbound lanes were closed from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge.

As a part of this long-term closure, the Oglebay Park I-70 Westbound Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) and the 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 were also closed.

​​The single lane closures on McColloch Street beneath I-70 continued.

The Market Street Overpass width reduction continued through the week. The closure of the on-ramp from US 250 North to I-70 WB continued. The closure of the Market Street on-ramp to I-70 WB continued.

Look Ahead to Week of 6/15/2020

I-70

Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.

Westbound lane closures from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge will continue.

As a part of this long-term closure, the Oglebay Park I-70 Westbound Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) and the 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 are also closed.

The Market Street Overpass width reduction will continue.

The closure of the on-ramp from US 250 North to I-70 WB will continue.

The area of McColloch Street under I-70 will continue to have single lane closures.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304) 810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com

