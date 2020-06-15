I-70 Bridges Project Update Week of June 8, 2020
Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:
Week of 6/8/2020
I-70
Sections A and C Westbound crossovers were in effect.
Westbound lanes were closed from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge.
As a part of this long-term closure, the Oglebay Park I-70 Westbound Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) and the 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 were also closed.
The single lane closures on McColloch Street beneath I-70 continued.
The Market Street Overpass width reduction continued through the week.
The closure of the on-ramp from US 250 North to I-70 WB continued.
The closure of the Market Street on-ramp to I-70 WB continued.
Look Ahead to Week of 6/15/2020
I-70
Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.
Westbound lane closures from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge will continue.
As a part of this long-term closure, the Oglebay Park I-70 Westbound Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) and the 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 are also closed.
The Market Street Overpass width reduction will continue.
The closure of the on-ramp from US 250 North to I-70 WB will continue.
The area of McColloch Street under I-70 will continue to have single lane closures.