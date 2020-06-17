THE MOST INNOVATIVE ECOMMERCE PLATFORM THROUGH GAMES IS LAUNCHING THIS FALL
The only marketplace which allows brands to sell direct to game players is offering free listings and advertising for launch.
This groundbreaking platform offers a peek at the future of direct to consumer commerce and will very likely change the game forever.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scuti (Scoo-tee), the eCommerce technology platform, today announced that is commencing its search for top brands and items to sell direct to game players through its upcoming new retail marketplace to be released this Fall. Leading brands have have already committed their inventory to this innovative retail marketplace. Scuti is the world’s first retail store accessed directly through video games which allows brands to market, sell and ship direct to game players from within any Scuti-enabled game.
— Reno R. Rolle, Bōku Superfoods Co-Founder and Chairman
Scuti provides brands a direct to consumer sales and marketing channel to to over 220 million mobile, PC and eSports players in the US and another 100M in the core EU countries. The marketplace is designed with proven gamification tactics that incentivize players with Scuti points, which are redeemed against future purchases.
VIDEO GAMES OFFER AN IMMENSE AND DIVERSE RETAIL AUDIENCE
Gamers are both the most engaged consumers and the hardest to reach. Brands don't easily reach gamers due to ad blockers and non-ad-supported apps. Scuti is a non-obtrusive, direct to consumer channel with measurable attribution, activation and customer profile data.
Video games attract all ages and genders (63% of all mobile players are women and girls per Electronic Software Association). Brands on the Scuti platform could potentially reach over two-thirds of U.S. households, and this is the opportunity for brands to own their respective category on the Scuti platform.
Scuti launches with lifestyle 'experiences,' which allow gamers to curate the brands and products they wish to see. Gamers can opt-in for product reviews saving time-to-market for new products while delivering valuable consumer feedback.
SOPHISTICATED AI-DRIVEN BRAND TO PLAYER MATCHING
Data powers great decisions. Scuti is the best source of gamer data anywhere in the world. Data types include intent, profile, attribution, online activation, offline activation, redemption and first party sales data.
Scuti's state of the art algorithms make sure that players only see the products that they are interested in buying. That makes for a better user shopping experience and the most effective targeting for brands.
Players are incentivized to set their shopper profiles and Scuti’s algorithms ensure players see the products they are interested in buying. Scuti's loyalty program rewards players for every purchase with points which can later be used against incremental purchases; the versatile platform also gives brands plenty of promotion options, such as BOGOs, Hot Pricing, GWPs, and more.
Scuti is a brand-safe environment, where brands can engage players directly, free of any distraction, fake news or social-political messaging. Brands have the undivided attention of their consumer and are associated with a better game experience.
"I'm glad to have been offered the chance to test Scuti with an upcoming movie release from FOX Theatrical. The concept is new and fresh and unlike other digital offerings I've seen in a long time” - Scott Bishoff, VP, Twentieth Century Studios
CALLING ON ALL BRANDS
Scutis is inviting all brands to be part of its Fall Launch. All launch partners receive special discounts and complimentary on-boarding onto the platform.
Scuti is a customer-curated experience of quality products. Products are tagged with meta data to create our first-of-a-kind 'experiences onboarding.' Consumers crave experiences, and Scuti delivers. Experiences include California, UK, Beach, Fitness, Outdoors, Healthy Lifestyle, Open Road and quite naturally -- Gaming and Anime and more.
Scuti is designed to delight. From our unique 'experiences onboarding', product curation and animated displays featuring images and videos, we design features to highlight the products in ways that make them beautiful and desirable. We mindfully designed Scuti to be as beautiful to use as your products are to enjoy.
For more information, please visit www.scuti.store/brands. Space is limited and Scuti operates on a first-come basis.
ABOUT SCUTI
Scuti is the world’s first in-game marketplace for brands to promote and sell direct to game players, who are rewarded for every purchase. Scuti‘s personalized, AI-driven marketplace gamifies shopping through product curation and an extensive rewards system.
Scuti was formed by leading video game and marketing/media experts and is the brainchild of Nicholas Longano - who was president of in-game advertising network, Massive Incorporated which sold to Microsoft in 2006.
Scuti Vendor Liaison
Scuti
+1 203-864-9500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn