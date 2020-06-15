Construction begins today on I-94 business Loop interchange to 10th Avenue E in Dickinson

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will begin a micro surfacing project on the I-94 Business Loop and Villard from I-94 Business Loop interchange to 10th Ave E in Dickinson today, June 15.

The construction will take place during the evening hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting tonight and continuing through June 20. There will be no parking along Villard during the evening hours and there will be lane closures in each direction.

During construction:

Expect short delays throughout duration of the project

One lane of traffic in each direction

Speed will be reduced

Flaggers will be present during the nighttime hours

Oil may be present on the roadway

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.