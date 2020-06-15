Sixth WAX Blockchain Meetup Video with Roman Skaskiw from CryptoLions now available on youtube!

CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sixth WAX Blockchain Meetup organized jointly by Malta Block and EOSphere was live streamed on 2nd of June, 2020 at 8 am Central Time.

Our guest speaker for the meetup was Roman Skaskiw - co-founder of CryptoLions!

CryptoLions is a block producer on WAX, EOS and several other EOSIO blockchains. CryptoLions team developed Simple Assets NFT standard for EOSIO and Simple Market to integrate with Simple Assets.

https://github.com/CryptoLions/SimpleAssets

https://simpleassets.io/

https://wax.simplemarket.io/

Simple Assets and Simple Market took off with the recent successful launch of Garbage Pail Kids (GPK) digital collectible trading cards by Topps on WAX blockchain.

https://wax.io/blog/sold-out-gpk-card-packs-on-wax-sold-out-in-just-28-hours

We had a lively discussion with Roman about Simple Assets standard, Simple Market and the successful launch of GPK.

Winners of 2 GPK cards:

Pedro - 4reau.wam

Chris: cmichelonwax

