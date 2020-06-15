NDOT to Begin Resurfacing of Southwest McCarran Boulevard June 14

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Lane closures will begin June 14 on southwestern McCarran Boulevard (State Route 659) between South Virginia and West Fourth streets in Reno as the Nevada Department of Transportation starts a project to resurface the road.

Beginning June 14, drivers will see overnight single lane closures on McCarran Boulevard Sunday evenings through Friday mornings from 7pm to 6am nightly. One lane in each direction will remain open at all times. Business and residential access will remain available during construction. While the majority of travel delays will be minimal, motorists should anticipate up to 30-minute delays.

Work will begin with roadside landscaping and drainage and accessibility improvements, with roadway resurfacing to follow later this summer. The lane closures will first take place primarily between West Fourth Street and Cashill Boulevard and then proceed southeast to reach South Virginia Street.

Speed limits may be reduced in the work zone. Motorists are advised to drive at posted work zone speed limits, or slower as necessary for conditions.

Construction is anticipated to complete in late 2021.

Nearly three inches of roadway surface will be removed and repaved on more than six miles of McCarran Boulevard between South Virginia and West Fourth streets. Existing roadway medians will be slightly raised in certain areas to more safely separate opposite directions of travel. Select right turn pockets, including at Greensburg Circle, will be reconfigured and restriped for enhanced visibility and accessibility for bicyclists. Roadway accessibility will also be improved with new sidewalk ramps and new pedestrian crosswalk push buttons. New trees and landscaping treatments will also replace older roadway landscaping.

As many as 32,000 drivers travel sections of the road daily.

In 2017, NDOT resurfaced both directions of McCarran Boulevard between Greensboro and Mayberry drives with a quarter-inch layer of asphalt as an economical interim roadway improvement to provide a smoother ride before the current roadway repaving takes place.