Rum River rest area reopens along Highway 169 south of Onamia (June 15, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. —The Rum River rest area along Highway 169 south of Onamia reopened Monday, June 15. Crews repaved the entrance, exit, and parking area to provide a smoother surface for visitors.

The rest area was closed in March after rain and spring freeze/thaw cycles caused an increase in potholes and broken asphalt pieces. MnDOT is working to secure funds for a long-term fix to reconstruct the pavement surface in the future.

MnDOT’s Safety Rest Area Program provides motorists in Minnesota with a coordinated system of rest areas and waysides. To learn more about Minnesota’s Safety Rest Areas and Waysides visit, mndot.gov/restareas.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

