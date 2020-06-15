Bridge Closure at U.S. 395 and Parr/Dandini Boulevard Interchange Through October for NDOT Bridge Replacement

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Parr/Dandini Boulevard bridge over U.S. 395 will be closed through October, and periodic lane and ramp closures will continue at the interchange through the end of the year, as the Nevada Department of Transportation replaces the bridge.

U.S. 395 traffic was temporarily detoured via Parr/Dandini Boulevard freeway ramps the weekend of June 13 as NDOT removed the aging bridge, including roughly 250,000 pounds of reinforcing steel and 1,200 cubic yards of concrete, and prepared for installation of new bridge foundations.

Beginning Monday, June 15, U.S. 395 lanes are open, but the Parr/Dandini Boulevard bridge over the freeway will be closed for approximately four months. U.S. 395 ramps to and from Parr and Dandini boulevards will also see periodic ramp closures and drivers will see lane shifts and lane closures on U.S. 395 at Parr/Dandini Boulevard through the end of the year.

The existing 50-foot wide bridge is being replaced with a new 56-foot wide bridge. Parr and Dandini boulevards will also be resurfaced directly to both sides of the bridge. The bridge is 48 years old and in need of replacement. The wider bridge is a critical first step in NDOT’s future phased widening of U.S. 395 in the North Valleys. Beginning in 2023, NDOT plans to widen southbound U.S. 395 to three lanes between McCarran Boulevard and Golden Valley Road. Both directions of freeway will also be repaved, and additional designated merge lanes constructed between each ramp. The new bridge will also be able to be expanded with future new roadway connections such as the planned U.S. 395/Pyramid Highway Connector.

These improvements are projected to bring smoother, less congested travel to the corridor which serves a continually-developing area.

Further state transportation information is available at nevadadot.com or by dialing (775) 888-7000.