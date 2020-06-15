Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Cooper Appoints New District Court Judges to serve Orange, Chatham and Guilford counties.

Governor Roy Cooper announced two new judicial appointments to serve Orange, Chatham and Guilford counties.

Hathaway S. Pendergrass will serve as a district court judge in Judicial District 15B (Orange and Chatham counties), filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge James T. Bryan III.

Kelvin D. Smith will serve as a district dourt judge in Judicial District 18 (Guilford County) and fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Mark T. Cummings.

