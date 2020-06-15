MnDOT to host virtual open house June 24 for Hwy 86 project in Lakefield (June 15, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) invites the public to participate in a virtual open house to learn about a project planned on Hwy 86 in Lakefield in 2022. To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT has indefinitely postponed all in-person public events, so the open house will be held online on Wednesday, June 24 at 5 p.m.

The public can participate in the virtual open house through the following ways:

Live on June 24 at 5 p.m.

Join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone by clicking on the meeting link - global.gotomeeting.com/join/213166461. Attendees can also dial in by phone at +1 (872) 240-3212 with access code 213-166-461. In addition, the City of Lakefield will be live streaming the virtual open house at City Hall (301 Main St., Lakefield). Please contact Kelly Rasche, city clerk, at (507) 662-5457 if interested in viewing at City Hall. Limited spots are available to ensure social distancing.

After June 24

Those unable to attend the live online meeting can access a recording with transcript and contacts for providing feedback via email, phone, or mail on the project website (mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy86lakefield).

During the virtual open house, MnDOT staff will provide an overview of the project, including project limits, summary of work, and timeline, as well as show a draft layout of the corridor. Attendees will be able to ask questions and share comments through audio or in the live chat for staff to answer at the end of the presentation. All meeting materials, including a recording of the open house, will be available on the project website after the live meeting. The public can also reach out individually to MnDOT staff to learn more about the project and share feedback.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, call Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or 1-800-657-3774 (Greater Minnesota); 711 or 1-800-627-3529 (Minnesota Relay). Alternatively, send an email to janet.rae.miller@state.mn.us

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org

