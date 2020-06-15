FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE June 15, 2020

MVC Cemeteries will resume military funeral honors

JEFFERSON CITY – The five Missouri State Veterans Cemeteries announced today that military funeral honors as well as committal services will resume at all locations beginning on Tuesday, June 16. These funeral services were suspended due to COVID-19 concerns in March.

Missouri State Veterans Cemeteries will continue to follow CDC and National Cemetery Administration precautionary guidelines. While committal shelters will be open for scheduled interments, administrative buildings will remain closed to walk-in traffic and will continue to operate via telework and email until further notice.

For more information regarding scheduling, format, and precautionary regulations (which may vary by county), please contact the cemetery office in your area as listed below:

Bloomfield – (573) 568-3871 Fort Leonard Wood – (573) 774-3496 Higginsville – (660) 584-5252 Jacksonville – (660) 295-4237 Springfield – (417) 823-3944

For more information contact:

Jim Nugent

(660) 295-4237

For more information, call 573-508-9194 or e-mail