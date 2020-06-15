Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,282 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks // Burglary

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT              

 

The Vermont State Police is attempting to identify the above suspect, who is believed to be involved in a burglary which occurred at the JJ Hapgood General Store, in the Town of Peru, Vermont. The burglary occurred at approximately 0500 hours on June 15, 2020. The suspect appeared to be operating a dark colored Toyota Tacoma truck, observed in the attached photographs. Anybody with information regarding this individual or event is encouraged to contact Trooper Sommers at the Vermont State Police- Shaftsbury Barracks.

 

 

Trooper Shawn Sommers

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Field Station

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury,VT 05262

 

 

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks // Burglary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.