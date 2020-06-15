Shaftsbury Barracks // Burglary

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

The Vermont State Police is attempting to identify the above suspect, who is believed to be involved in a burglary which occurred at the JJ Hapgood General Store, in the Town of Peru, Vermont. The burglary occurred at approximately 0500 hours on June 15, 2020. The suspect appeared to be operating a dark colored Toyota Tacoma truck, observed in the attached photographs. Anybody with information regarding this individual or event is encouraged to contact Trooper Sommers at the Vermont State Police- Shaftsbury Barracks.

Trooper Shawn Sommers

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Field Station

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury,VT 05262