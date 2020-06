St. Johnsbury / Lost Property

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A402917

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Danielsen

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 6/15/2020 at approximately 1030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Old Silo Road, Barnet, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/15/2020, at approximately 1030 hours, a lost iPhone

was turned into the St. Johnsbury Barracks. The phone was found on Old Silo Road

in Barnet, VT. The phone's owner is asked to contact the St. Johnsbury Barracks

at 802-748-3111.

