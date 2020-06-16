GreyMatter.io President and CEO Chris Holmes Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Grey Matter is a platform for enhancing hybrid operations with an insight first approach based on service mesh, security, and automation. Forbes 2020 Member Logo

Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreyMatter.io President and CEO Chris Holmes has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Chris was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Chris into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Chris has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Chris will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Chris will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“I am excited to join the Forbes Technology Council, one of the world’s premier communities for business-minded IT leaders!” Holmes said. “I particularly look forward to learning from the wealth of knowledge and experience of my fellow FTC members and sharing a few of the IT and business insights I’ve picked up as GreyMatter.io President and CEO.”

About GREYMATTER.IO

GreyMatter.io is a hybrid infrastructure software company supporting the Department of Defense (DoD), Intelligence Community (IC), and the private sector. We produce Grey Matter, the intelligent platform for enterprise microservice and hybrid service mesh intelligence and automation.

Grey Matter unleashes the multi-tiered, value-add potential of hybrid mesh technology. Some of these potentially game-changing features include:

-Dynamic policy governance, regulatory compliance, and reporting,

-Zero-trust security with full attribution backed by forensic analysis,

-Business intelligence and analytics,

-Service level objective (SLO) management,

-Digital twin creation and testing, and

-Intent-based networking and AIOps.

Offering interlacing service control, data management, and neural net functions, Grey Matter:

-Facilitates the zero-trust secured management of hybrid distributed workloads,

-Analyzes east/west mesh telemetry to enable deep audit and business insight,

-Controls network traffic policy and compliance, and

-Smartly scales infrastructure to meet business demands.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

Press Contact: Brian L’Italien, 703-371-5994, brian.litalien@greymatter.io

Related Links: Grey Matter Blog