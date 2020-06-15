Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

                                DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

                                          VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

               

CASE# 20A202528

TROOPER: Nicholas Olson                                                              

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 06/14/20 – 2109 hours

LOCATION: Route 36, Fairfield, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Alfonso Tzelej-Caal

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

               

             On June 14th, 2020 at approximately 2109 hours the Vermont State Police were notified of a single vehicle crash on Route 36 near Elm Brook Road in Fairfield.  Subsequent investigation revealed that the operator, Alfonso Tzelej-Caal (age 32 of Fairfield, VT), had been operating while under the influence of alcohol.  Tzelej-Caal was initially transported to the Northwest Medical Center but was ultimately released after being cleared of any significant injury.  Tzelej-Caal was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing.  At the conclusion of which Tzelej-Caal was released with a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on 08/03/20 at 1000 hours to answer to the charge of DUI.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 08/03/20       

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Nicholas Olson

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

(802) 524-5993

E-mail: Nicholas.Olson@vermont.gov

 

