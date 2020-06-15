St. Albans Barracks // DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE# 20A202528

TROOPER: Nicholas Olson

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 06/14/20 – 2109 hours

LOCATION: Route 36, Fairfield, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Alfonso Tzelej-Caal

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 14th, 2020 at approximately 2109 hours the Vermont State Police were notified of a single vehicle crash on Route 36 near Elm Brook Road in Fairfield. Subsequent investigation revealed that the operator, Alfonso Tzelej-Caal (age 32 of Fairfield, VT), had been operating while under the influence of alcohol. Tzelej-Caal was initially transported to the Northwest Medical Center but was ultimately released after being cleared of any significant injury. Tzelej-Caal was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of which Tzelej-Caal was released with a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on 08/03/20 at 1000 hours to answer to the charge of DUI.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 08/03/20

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nicholas Olson

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

(802) 524-5993

E-mail: Nicholas.Olson@vermont.gov