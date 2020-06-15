California Textile Group Adds Wholesale Face Masks Made in USA To Its Summer Collection
An amazing benefit that LA MADE MASK provides is the ability to customize your face mask and allows the user to be free with their creativity.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wholesale Face Masks made in USA
As society adapts to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the use of face masks has become crucial for everyday use and safety. In response to this growing demand, California Textile Group, through their website LAMADEMASK.COM is now producing comfortable, affordable, and stylish face masks for day-to-day wear. As the temperature rises with the arrival of summer, more people are going out, and masks have become standard apparel. These USA made wholesale face masks are reusable, breathable and functional, and most importantly, help protect you from the virus.
The Masks
The face masks produced are made of high-quality fabric, with softness and function in mind. An amazing benefit that LAMADEMASK provides is the ability to customize your face mask and allows the user to be free with their creativity. Companies may display their wholesale masks with logo to use as giveaways. The feature is benevolent and functional to people who would like fashionable, snug, and inexpensive protection from COVID-19. The options for fabric include cotton, cotton-poly and spandex, Supima, spun poly, and micro poly spandex. They are not single-use, making them extremely efficient and made with high quality and professional finishes for your best enjoyment.
The bulk face coverings are not a surgical or medical grade but instead intended for the general public, making them more lightweight and breathable for everyday use. They offer a minimum of 250 pieces per colored masks, (black, red, blue, green, and more) at $2.25 per piece. Buying Wholesale Face Masks made in USA allows you to enjoy wholesale pricing while helping yarn suppliers, knitting factories, and dyeing factories to stay in business. While you are protecting your employees, families, and friends by wearing a mask, buying wholesale face masks made in USA provides jobs to many Americans struggling during these economic hardships.
How masks protect you
COVID-19, an airborne virus, is spread through respiratory droplets when a carrier coughs, sneezes, or talks, or by touching your mouth, nose, or eyes. Masks are a barrier to stop the virus. As masks should be worn at all times in public, they are produced with comfort and function in mind. The wholesale face masks are antimicrobial face masks with added protection against odor, discoloration, and bacteria growth. These face masks can ensure your safety, so you may carry out your day-to-day tasks without discomfort or worry.
About LAMADEMASK
LAMADEMASK is an LA-based company offering expertise in both fabric and garment production, incorporating it to the mass production of face masks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They have been in the business of textiles since 1988 and were one of the earliest fabric companies to provide essential fabric to other companies to produce their face masks. They offer wholesale manufacturing on Made in USA masks. All masks are made in the USA, supporting the economy during this difficult time.
For more information about their products, visit their website at www.lamademask.com
