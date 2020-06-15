Crashpadz welcomes people from all walks of life to come and experience our new way of coliving for themselves
To all peaceful protesters for the Black Lives Matter movement, we extend our hand in providing you shelter, clean water and food.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year has taken a tremendous toll on all of us but together we can come out as a nation that stands together against all forms of oppression. Crashpadz is dedicated to helping our community move towards peace through change. Throughout the years Crashpadz has opened its doors to people of all ethnicities and colors.
We have countless stories of people meeting at Crashpadz and eventually going on to get married, working in the tech industry and even starting their own businesses. Here, we believe Black Lives Matter and are here to support the black community. We also support the work of our fellow law enforcement officers who risk their lives to protect all of us. We extend a hand to all who may be in need of a place to stay whether it is for a day or a year we can accommodate you. We also understand that while unemployment is at an all time high and people are desperately looking for a place to live because they have recently lost their job or source of income, and therefore do not have enough to move to a new location. Crashpadz has waived any form of security deposit needed in order to obtain temporary residence.
Zameer Azam
Crashpadz Inc.
+1 415-913-8906
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
This is Crashpadz!