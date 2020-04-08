There were 690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,898 in the last 365 days.
Crashpadz is opening up its doors to Essential Service Workers
Meet Crashpadz
Essential Workers $3 per hour for a bed, all day breakfast a hot shower and free wifi. Call for Details.
In this time of need, we all must do whatever is necessary in order to help alleviate this situation.”
— Zameer Azam
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COVID-19 has spread far and wide very quickly. Our front line workers take the risks of providing for all of us during these very trying times and it's getting increasingly harder for anyone to afford to stay anywhere in the San Francisco Bay Area. We want to be able to give our essential workers with a warm bed, a hot shower and provide them with a meal anytime of day. Threrefore, Crashpadz has implemented an hourly rate for essential workers in the San Francisco Bay Area at $3 per hour. This will allow anybody working to take a break from delivering food or passengers or any medical staff that needs a place to crash and and get a warm meal before they have to do it all over again. We implore any essential workers in the area to contact us for assistance. We ask all to stay safe and we will get through this together.
Affordable Payment Plan: Anybody needing immediate shelter, please contact us as we will provide you with a payment plan that can fit your budget. We have monthly rates which you can pay daily, weekly, bi-monthly or monthly on.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.
Founded in 1995, EIN News is an international leader in real-time news tracking and digital information services. Our systems continuously scan the web, indexing news from thousands of worldwide sources. The data is then filtered and organized into news streams. The process is supervised by a team of professional news editors.
We are news professionals and technologists dedicated to producing the fastest and most comprehensive news streams on the planet. We are committed to providing our members with the highest quality software tools and resources available.