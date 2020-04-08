Crashpadz is opening up its doors to Essential Service Workers

Meet Crashpadz

Essential Workers $3 per hour for a bed, all day breakfast a hot shower and free wifi. Call for Details.

In this time of need, we all must do whatever is necessary in order to help alleviate this situation.” — Zameer Azam

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- COVID-19 has spread far and wide very quickly. Our front line workers take the risks of providing for all of us during these very trying times and it's getting increasingly harder for anyone to afford to stay anywhere in the San Francisco Bay Area. We want to be able to give our essential workers with a warm bed, a hot shower and provide them with a meal anytime of day. Threrefore, Crashpadz has implemented an hourly rate for essential workers in the San Francisco Bay Area at $3 per hour. This will allow anybody working to take a break from delivering food or passengers or any medical staff that needs a place to crash and and get a warm meal before they have to do it all over again. We implore any essential workers in the area to contact us for assistance. We ask all to stay safe and we will get through this together.Affordable Payment Plan: Anybody needing immediate shelter, please contact us as we will provide you with a payment plan that can fit your budget. We have monthly rates which you can pay daily, weekly, bi-monthly or monthly on.

This is Crashpadz!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.