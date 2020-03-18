COVID - 19 Pandemic Housing & Co-living Service For San Francisco Bay Area

Crashpadz - Come Crash | Go Explore Meet Crashpadz

The Crashpadz Inc co-living service has started a hotline for those seeking housing and shelter in the San Francisco Bay Area hot zones affected by COVID-19.

Crashpadz is offering co-living services for those seeking housing and shelter in the San Francisco Bay Area hot zones affected by COVID-19. We will take immediate action in helping those in need .” — Zameer Azam

DALY CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 16, 2020 Governor Newsom issued Executive Order N-28-20 stating:“Because homelessness can exacerbate vulnerability to COVID-19, California must take measures to preserve and increase housing security for Californians to protect public health” and “Local jurisdictions, based on their particular needs, may therefore determine that additional measures to promote housing security and stability are necessary to protect public health or to mitigate the economic impacts of COVID-19”Governments have responded to the outbreak by introducing various measures to slow down the rate of infection. As new government policies are being published, Crashpadz is responding with an offer to reach out and serve the community in times of crisis to help those in need. We are following guidelines of the State of California and the County of San Mateo as per the latest information.The COVID-19 virus has had an enormous impact on the housing industry, travel in general, and the communities we live in. Right now, the Crashpadz Inc team are 100% focused on supporting the community and working with city and state to house as many as possible to shelter in our facilities, just as we have done over the last 5 years and will continue to do so for the future.We are asking that even if you are young, fit and healthy, do continue to be mindful so we can keep our communities safe. If you are displaying symptoms, please understand that you would need to contact the Health Services Immediately. The advice across all impacted countries is to self-isolate to reduce the risk to others who are more vulnerable.Anyone stranded and looking for a shelter in the Bay area localities, including, but not limited to: (San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Oakland, Daly City, South San Francisco) kindly get in touch with us at the COVID Housing Hotline: 415 913 8906 for making arrangements for accommodation.Thank you for being part of an incredible community and for continuing to treat those you meet on your adventures with kindness.Zameer Azam & Jason VoelkerTeam Crashpadz Inc

