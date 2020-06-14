St. Johnsbury / Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A402898

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Danielsen

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 6/14/2020 at approximately 1231 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 16

TOWN: Wheelock

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Horse Pond Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Tristan Coderre

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Kia

VEHICLE MODEL: Rio

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 6/14/2020, at approximately 1231 hours, Vermont Troopers

responded to a single vehicle crash on Vermont Route 16 near Horse Pond Road in

the town of Wheelock, VT. Preliminary investigation shows that the operator,

Tristan Coderre (20), was travelling north on Vermont Route 16 when he drifted

off the roadway, going down an embankment and striking a tree. The injuries

Coderre sustained from the crash were fatal. The crash was believed to have

occurred during the early morning hours of 6/14/2020, at approximately 0130

hours. This incident is currently under investigation and anyone who may have

information on the crash is asked to contact Trooper Jason Danielsen at the St.

Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

Trooper Jason Danielsen

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: (802) 748-3111

Fax: (802) 748-1585