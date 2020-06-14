St. Johnsbury / Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A402898
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Danielsen
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/14/2020 at approximately 1231 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 16
TOWN: Wheelock
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Horse Pond Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Tristan Coderre
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Kia
VEHICLE MODEL: Rio
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 6/14/2020, at approximately 1231 hours, Vermont Troopers
responded to a single vehicle crash on Vermont Route 16 near Horse Pond Road in
the town of Wheelock, VT. Preliminary investigation shows that the operator,
Tristan Coderre (20), was travelling north on Vermont Route 16 when he drifted
off the roadway, going down an embankment and striking a tree. The injuries
Coderre sustained from the crash were fatal. The crash was believed to have
occurred during the early morning hours of 6/14/2020, at approximately 0130
hours. This incident is currently under investigation and anyone who may have
information on the crash is asked to contact Trooper Jason Danielsen at the St.
Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.
Trooper Jason Danielsen
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
Phone: (802) 748-3111
Fax: (802) 748-1585