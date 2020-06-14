Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex- Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A302396

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak                              

STATION: Middlesex                      

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/13/2020 1420 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Macey Road in Middlesex, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic assault

ACCUSED: Juli-Ann Richmond                                              

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/13/2020 at approximately 1420 hours Troopers responded to the area of West

Hill Road in Worcester for a suspicious incident.  An investigation discovered

Juli-Ann Richmond pulled a knife out during a heated conversation and put an

intimate partner in fear of bodily harm.  Richmond was later issued conditions

of release to appear in Washington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on

06/15/2020 at 1230 hours to answer to this offense.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/15/2020 1230 hours            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Middlesex- Domestic Assault

