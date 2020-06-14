Middlesex- Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A302396
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/13/2020 1420 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Macey Road in Middlesex, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic assault
ACCUSED: Juli-Ann Richmond
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/13/2020 at approximately 1420 hours Troopers responded to the area of West
Hill Road in Worcester for a suspicious incident. An investigation discovered
Juli-Ann Richmond pulled a knife out during a heated conversation and put an
intimate partner in fear of bodily harm. Richmond was later issued conditions
of release to appear in Washington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on
06/15/2020 at 1230 hours to answer to this offense.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/15/2020 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.