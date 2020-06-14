Derby Barracks / Motor Vehicle Theft - Grand Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20A502128

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 06/14/2020 0837 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maple Hill Road, Barton

VIOLATION: Operating Without Owners Consent / Grand Larceny

VICTIM: Donnalee Burnside

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a motor vehicle theft from an address on Maple Hill Road in Barton.

The victim reported her 1997 Ford F250 Diesel was stolen from her driveway between 1800 on 06/13/2020 and 0600 on 06/14/2020. The truck was reported as green in color with a short bed, a 2 door extended cab, and has preexisting damage to the passenger side door. The truck could be seen from Maple Hill Road during this time frame attached to a horse trailer. A horse driving harness valued at over $1000 was taken with the vehicle as well.

Anyone with information on this incident or that has seen this vehicle is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov