Westminster Barracks// Domestic Assault//6-13-20
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B102651
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Z. Van Valkenburgh
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 6/13/20, at about 12:05PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bellows Falls Road, Putney.
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 1042
ACCUSED: Max A. Payton
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, Vermont
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
domestic violence.
SUMMARY:
On 6/13/20, at about 12:05 PM, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Westminster
Barracks were called to an address on Bellows Falls Road, in the Town of Putney
(Windham County) for a report of a domestic assault that had just occurred.
Subsequent investigation determined that Max A. Payton,29, of Putney, had caused
a family household member to fear imminent serious bodily injury.
Payton was placed in custody and transported to the Vermont State Police
Barracks in Westminster for processing, without incident. Payton was released to
the Department of Correction (Probation and Parole), with a citation to appear
before the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division to answer for the
charge of Domestic Assault.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/15/2020, 12:30 PM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/a
MUG SHOT: See Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.