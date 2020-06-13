Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 115 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,821 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks// Domestic Assault//6-13-20

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B102651

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Z. Van Valkenburgh                              

 

STATION: Westminster Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 6/13/20, at about 12:05PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bellows Falls Road, Putney.

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 1042

 

ACCUSED: Max A. Payton                                               

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, Vermont

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

domestic violence.

 

 

SUMMARY:

 

On 6/13/20, at about 12:05 PM, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Westminster

Barracks were called to an address on Bellows Falls Road, in the Town of Putney

(Windham County) for a report of a domestic assault that had just occurred.

 

Subsequent investigation determined that Max A. Payton,29, of Putney, had caused

a family household member to fear imminent serious bodily injury.

 

Payton was placed in custody and transported to the Vermont State Police

Barracks in Westminster for processing, without incident. Payton was released to

the Department of Correction (Probation and Parole), with a citation to appear

before the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division to answer for the

charge of Domestic Assault. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/15/2020, 12:30 PM            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/a

MUG SHOT: See Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks// Domestic Assault//6-13-20

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.