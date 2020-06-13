Westminster Barracks// Domestic Assault//6-13-20

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B102651

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Z. Van Valkenburgh

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 6/13/20, at about 12:05PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bellows Falls Road, Putney.

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 1042

ACCUSED: Max A. Payton

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, Vermont

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

domestic violence.

SUMMARY:

On 6/13/20, at about 12:05 PM, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Westminster

Barracks were called to an address on Bellows Falls Road, in the Town of Putney

(Windham County) for a report of a domestic assault that had just occurred.

Subsequent investigation determined that Max A. Payton,29, of Putney, had caused

a family household member to fear imminent serious bodily injury.

Payton was placed in custody and transported to the Vermont State Police

Barracks in Westminster for processing, without incident. Payton was released to

the Department of Correction (Probation and Parole), with a citation to appear

before the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division to answer for the

charge of Domestic Assault.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/15/2020, 12:30 PM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/a

MUG SHOT: See Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.