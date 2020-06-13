Democratic State House Candidate Michael Weinstein Takes Commanding Fundraising Lead
Michael Weinstein outpaces opponent Kelly Skidmore with broad coalition of financial support in open State House Seat
We officially qualified this week and have hit every major goal we have set for the campaign. My message and vision for our District is resonating. ”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Weinstein, Democratic candidate for State House District 81, today announces his campaign has raised over $50K in less than two weeks between May 19th and May 31st. Donations from over 50 individuals across the district and county, as well as, a personal loan, has helped power Michael’s campaign financially.
— Michael Weinstein
Michael’s broad coalition of support from the community outpaces his opponent Kelly Skidmore who reported only $2,600.
“I am passionate about public service and making a difference in our community,” stated Michael. “We officially qualified this week and have hit every major goal we have set for the campaign. My message and vision for our District is resonating. Community support in this campaign continues to build and I am working hard every day to earn the trust of voters.”
Michael filed his intent to run on Tuesday, May 19 and officially qualified for the election on Thursday, June 11 after completing the necessary paperwork. In less than 12 days, his campaign reported $50,000 raised outpacing his opponent 20 to 1. To date, Michael’s campaign has raised over $60,000.
“This is only the beginning and our campaign continues to build momentum. As the only Democratic primary candidate who lives in District 81, I have embarked on a district-wide listening tour learning from leaders in West Boca, West Delray, and West Boynton all the way to South Bay, Pahokee, and Belle Glade. We are meeting to listen and share our ideas, so that together, we can move Florida forward,” Michael said.
As State Representative, Michael will fight every day to ensure District 81 has a voice that reflects community values. He will get things done, pass meaningful legislation, and bring home results for families, children, and businesses.
Michael’s campaign priorities include:
· Providing better jobs and living wages for all Floridians
· Fixing the state’s broken unemployment system
· Standing up against prejudice, racism, and bigotry
· Increasing funding for public schools
· Investing in our environment and our water quality
· Passing common-sense gun safety reform
· Expanding access to affordable quality health care
· Fostering a stronger relationship between Florida and Israel
Michael Weinstein is a life-long Democrat who has spent his entire career as an advocate for justice. Michael served our community as an Assistant State Attorney, where he was recognized as one of the county’s top prosecutors in 2001. He served 3 terms on the Florida Criminal Procedure Rules Committee drafting court rules and procedures to be used across the state and was appointed to the United States Military Academy Board Nominating Committee by Senator Bill Nelson.
Raised by generations of Democratic leaders, Michael learned at an early age the importance of public service and having the courage to stand up for what you believe in. Michael’s grandfather Moses Weinstein served as Speaker of the New York State Assembly, and his father Peter Weinstein was the Florida Democratic Senate Majority Leader and a former Chief Judge. His mother, Dr. Barbara Weinstein, served as CEO of Family Central, a non-profit that works to support kids and families across South Florida.
House District 81 is an open seat. Michael is the only candidate in the Democratic Primary who lives in the District. The election is on Tuesday, August 18th.
