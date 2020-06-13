New Haven Barracks/ Stalking/ Disorderly Conduct/ Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B501443
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/12/20, 1935 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bisbee Rd, Ferrisburgh, VT
VIOLATIONS: Stalking, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Pamela Blair
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT
VICTIM: Michele Steady
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/12/20 at approximately 1935 hours, Troopers responded to a disturbance on
Bisbee Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Investigation revealed Pamela Blair (64)
of Ferrisburgh, VT had engaged in tumultuous, threatening behavior causing public annoyance. Investigation also revealed Blair threatened Michele Steady (58) of Ferrisburgh, VT, and had been stalking both her and her family members.
Blair was issued a citation to appear at Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 08/03/20 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges of Stalking, Disorderly Conduct, and Criminal Threatening.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/03/20, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.