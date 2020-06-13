New Haven Barracks/ Stalking/ Disorderly Conduct/ Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20B501443

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/12/20, 1935 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bisbee Rd, Ferrisburgh, VT

VIOLATIONS: Stalking, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Pamela Blair

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

VICTIM: Michele Steady

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/12/20 at approximately 1935 hours, Troopers responded to a disturbance on

Bisbee Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Investigation revealed Pamela Blair (64)

of Ferrisburgh, VT had engaged in tumultuous, threatening behavior causing public annoyance. Investigation also revealed Blair threatened Michele Steady (58) of Ferrisburgh, VT, and had been stalking both her and her family members.

Blair was issued a citation to appear at Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 08/03/20 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges of Stalking, Disorderly Conduct, and Criminal Threatening.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/03/20, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.