Burgum announces 2020 Governor’s Band and Chorus programs from Valley City and Fargo

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today announced that the Valley City High School Senior Choir and Fargo Davies Wind Ensemble have been selected as the 2020 Governor’s Official State Band and Choral Programs.

“Congratulations to Valley City Senior Choir and Davies Wind Ensemble for being named this year’s Governor’s Official Band and Choral Programs and for their outstanding representation of their schools, communities and state,” Burgum said. “Music and the arts are important elements of our schools and communities, and these two accomplished groups embody the tremendous musical talent within our state.”

Valley City High School Senior Choir, under the direction of Sheila Zinke, is comprised of 56 students in grades 11 and 12 and is the top choral ensemble at Valley City High School. Over the past 12 years, the choir has competed in the Heritage Festival in New York City, winning Gold ratings in 2018, 2016, 2014 and 2012. Members of the choir have participated and achieved recognition in regional competitions and the ND High School All State Choir.

The Davies Wind Ensemble is directed by Darcy Brandenburg and has 50 students in grades 11 and 12. The Davies music program has participated in the Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) Ensemble Contest, the University of Mary International Jazz Festival and Raging Red Band Festival, receiving top recognition in several categories. The Davies Music program has also participated in community service through the Fill the Dome food drive, volunteering for the Red Cross and holding fundraisers to support other musicians.

The Governor’s Band and Chorus were selected from applications submitted by school and civic groups from across the state based on musical talent, achievement and community involvement. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ensembles were unable to be named and perform at the Capitol this spring but will be invited to perform at the State of the State Address in early 2021. They may be invited to perform at other official state functions throughout the year.