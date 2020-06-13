Rising Country Star JT Harker Releases New Single “Drunk People”

Already added to over 200 playlists, "Drunk People" was picked up by Spotify's "New Music Nashville" and Whiskey Riff’s "New Music Friday" playlists. Photo / Rachel Deeb The anthemic new song follows on the heels of the successful lead single, "Heaven Lost an Angel" (released Nov. 8, 2019), which has accrued 87k+ streams. Photo / Rachel Deeb A familiar name on the festival circuit, Harker has performed at Stagecoach Country Music Festival, Country Throwdown House Of Blues, the 6th annual California Country Christmas, and Coastal Country Jam. Photo / Samantha Klose

Country singer continues to gain followers and streams with each new song

The thread that connects us is that it doesn't matter what kind of background you come from, whether you're poor, rich, or anything in between, we all want to let our hair down because life isn't easy” — JT Harker

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer-songwriter JT Harker debuted his brand-new single “ Drunk People ” on June 5, 2020, the third release from his forthcoming EP via the Nashville imprint, Stepside Records. Already resonating with country listeners, the track has been featured on 200+ playlists, including Spotify's "New Music Nashville" and Whiskey Riff’s "New Music Friday" playlists.At the helm of the production is GRAMMY-nominated producer/songwriter Derek George (Blake Shelton, Randy Houser, Jerrod Niemann, Rascal Flatts, Joe Nichols, Trace Adkins), who's produced eight top 10 hits, with five topping out at # 1, including his co-write smash with Darius Rucker on the 2017 chart-topper "For the First Time," and GRAMMY award-winning recording engineer and producer Julian King , who's been involved in more than 100 #1 records and has worked on albums that have sold over one hundred million copies (Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Toby Keith, Sugarland, Chris Young).Fastened by a honky-tonk backbone, and augmented with colorful ragtime piano and driving lead and rhythm guitars, the anthemic “Drunk People,” which is available on all music streaming platforms, breathes a party-friendly, feel-good vibe."The theme of this song resonates not only with me but I think with many people, too," says the San Jose, California, born-and-raised Harker. "For the last four-to-five nights a week of playing bars and clubs - you're talking around a decade of drunk people - it's been my life at night. And the thread that connects us is that it doesn't matter what kind of background you come from, whether you're poor, rich, or anything in between, we all just want to let our hair down and have fun because life isn't easy. So when Friday night rolls around, we congregate together and celebrate (because) we love drinking, we love music, and we love people. It's as simple as that."Lyrically, the easy-on-the-ears mid-tempo track explores the commonality that people share when they leave the stress of their work-week or life struggles behind and embrace the start of the weekend. "All my days here on earth / One thing I've found / Blue collar, white collar, redneck, last dollar, heart-broke, and well to do / (you) Get us all together on a Friday night / And watch us turn into...Drunk People."Co-written by Harker, George, and renowned co-writer Chuck Jones (Patti Labelle, Ronnie Milsap, Reba McEntire, Charlie Daniels, and Peter Cetera), "Drunk People" follows on the heels of the successful lead single, "Heaven Lost an Angel," which dropped on Nov. 8, 2019, and has accrued 87k+ streams (and still climbing). The jaunty follow-up, "If I Ain't Got You," which made its debut on January 24, 2020, was picked up by Country Music Television (CMT) as well as Spotify for its editorial "New Music Nashville" curated playlist, and has garnered 50k+ streams.To keep up with JT Harker, please visit JTharker.com.About JT Harker:Northern California native JT Harker (born Jonathan Thomas Harker) grew up on the sounds of country music legends like Garth Brooks, Wynonna Judd and Brooks & Dunn. At seven-years-old, he was sneaking albums from his dad's collection and fell in love with a wide spectrum of sounds, ranging from the Beach Boys, The Beatles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, to Marvin Gaye, and everything in between. JT, who loved basketball, grew up with aspirations of playing college and professional sports, but secretly he always dreamed of one day being on the radio and playing big stages. Cutting his teeth on the burgeoning California country scene, the country-soul-rock lyricist and his band established a rabid following of fans as they toured tirelessly up and down the west coast, regionally and cross country, opening for Jake Owen, Rodney Atkins, Chase Bryant, Wynonna, Muscadine Bloodline, Josh Thompson, Devin Dawson, RaeLynn, Love and Theft and many more. A familiar name on the festival circuit, JT and his bandmates have performed at Coastal Country Jam, Country Throwdown House Of Blues, the Oakheart Country Music Festival, the 6th Annual California Country Christmas, and in 2017, they earned a slot at the legendary Stagecoach Country Music Festival.About Stepside Records:Stepside Records' founders, Julian King and Derek George, are both longstanding staples in the Nashville music community and on Music Row. After years of producing, songwriting, mixing and engineering for the who's who of country music, the two music vets formed a friendship that led to the inception of Stepside Records. The Nashville imprint combines both King's and George's talents for artist development and their many years of experience inside the studio and editing chair. The label's artist roster boasts JT Harker, Lexie Hayden, Lazy Jane, and Andy Buckner.Media/PR Contact: Nathalie Baret, Win-Win Publicity House PR.

"If I Ain't Got You," which made its debut on Jan. 24, 2020, was picked up by CMT and Spotify’s "New Music Nashville" playlist and has garnered 50k+ streams.