Detour begins on Hwy 32 resurfacing project in Thief River Falls June 15 (June 12, 2020)

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Motorists on Highway 32 will detour beginning June 15 as crews begin resurfacing Highway 32 between St. Hilaire and Thief River Falls.

Motorists on Highway 32 will use CR 3, CR 20 and Highway 59. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained. Motorists traveling north on Highway 32 can access the Sanford Medical center by use of the detour. Those traveling south can access the Sanford Medical Center by use of a flagger on site, however will not be able to access Highway 32 further south.

Agassiz Asfault LLC is the contractor for the project, which is expected to last through mid-July, weather permitting. For more information, a detour map, project contacts and to sign up for project email updates, visit the website at mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/hwy32-resurface/ .

Following guidance from state health officials and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

Please join the MnDOT District 2 Facebook group for updates on construction, road conditions and other transportation related topics. For a complete list of projects for 2020, please visit mndot.gov/d2/projects. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

