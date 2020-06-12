Traffic shifts onto eastbound Hwy 10 in Wadena on June 15 (June 12, 2020)

BAXTER, Minn. – Work is underway to reconstruct Highway 10 in Wadena. On Monday, June 15, crews will shift both directions of the highway onto newly constructed eastbound Highway 10 as crews begin work on the westbound lanes. Expect narrow lanes, access detours and flaggers. This traffic shift will be in place through August.

Highway 71 access will continue to be closed to Highway 10 as crews reconstruct the intersection and railroad crossing. Motorists should follow detour signs.

So far, crews have reconstructed the eastbound lanes, updated city utilities and installed new sidewalk. Work is expected to be complete in October and will provide a smoother road surface, improve pedestrian and motorist accessibility and safety and provide city utility upgrades.

To learn more about this project, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/wadena/ or contact Kirk Allen, project manager, at 218-828-5739 or kirk.allen@state.mn.us.

Slow down and use caution in work zones. Motorists are asked to watch for workers, traffic control and equipment. The fine for a speed violation in a work zone is $300.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

# # #