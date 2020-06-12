Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 513 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,151 in the last 365 days.

Traffic shifts onto eastbound Hwy 10 in Wadena on June 15 (June 12, 2020)

BAXTER, Minn. – Work is underway to reconstruct Highway 10 in Wadena. On Monday, June 15, crews will shift both directions of the highway onto newly constructed eastbound Highway 10 as crews begin work on the westbound lanes. Expect narrow lanes, access detours and flaggers. This traffic shift will be in place through August.

Highway 71 access will continue to be closed to Highway 10 as crews reconstruct the intersection and railroad crossing. Motorists should follow detour signs.

So far, crews have reconstructed the eastbound lanes, updated city utilities and installed new sidewalk. Work is expected to be complete in October and will provide a smoother road surface, improve pedestrian and motorist accessibility and safety and provide city utility upgrades.

To learn more about this project, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/wadena/ or contact Kirk Allen, project manager, at 218-828-5739 or kirk.allen@state.mn.us.

Slow down and use caution in work zones. Motorists are asked to watch for workers, traffic control and equipment. The fine for a speed violation in a work zone is $300.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

# # #

You just read:

Traffic shifts onto eastbound Hwy 10 in Wadena on June 15 (June 12, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.