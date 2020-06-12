Hwy 169 Culvert Repair and Replacement begins June 15 (June 12, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. – MnDOT contractors will begin repairing and replacing culverts on Hwy 169 between Hwy 53 and St. Louis County Hwy 26 on June 15. This work will be at various locations on the highway and is expected to take approximately five weeks. Motorists can expect traffic to be shifted or encounter flagging depending on the location.

This work is being completed ahead of pavement resurfacing that will occur later this summer in this section.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at https://facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

