Friends in Christ: Christian Leaders Fellowship Provides a Place for Christian Unity Amidst Denominational Differences
Christian Leaders Fellowship hosts its 4th annual World Conference from June 25th to June 27th online and promises to provide hope in these dark times.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian Leaders Fellowship (CLF) (www.clfusa.org, Huntington, NY) hosts its 4th annual World Conference from June 25th to June 27th online and will feature lectures of executive pastors, Christian celebrities, and leaders of society. The CLF is a global faith leadership initiative which strives to unite Christian leaders through Biblically sound theology, practical ministry solutions, and encourage fellowship rooted in the gospel.
“CLF is a place where pastors from different denominations, creeds, and ethnicities can gather regardless of doctrinal disagreements and engage in fellowship in Christ,” said Reverend Yeong Kook Park, president of the CLF. “Pastors have a place to study scripture and receive advice from their fellow pastors from different parts of the world and different walks of life. We believe that more than anything else, God wanted His children to engage in fellowship within Christ as written in 1 Corinthians 1:9. So, instead of just taking this verse with a grain of salt, executive pastors from around the world have opened doors for their denominations to participate in CLF-related events with their fellow laborers in Christ who might bear some disagreements with their understanding of the scriptures.”
Although the first conference in New York was held just four years ago, with 700 participants, the CLF has amassed 250,000 Christian leaders in past events from over 90 different countries.
CLF World conferences feature programs such as theological crash courses in church history, the tabernacle in the Bible, and the offerings in the book of Leviticus. Keynote speakers will deliver lectures on healing, youth ministry, prison ministry, and how to live a life of faith. Through these various programs, church leaders and pastors who wish to brush up on Biblical knowledge that serve as the pillars of their faith and who also wish to fellow pastors have an opportunity to do so.
The CLF is the fastest-growing protestant gathering in the world. With over 200,000 participants worldwide since its inception in 2017, the CLF strives to unite Christian leaders to experience a “greater awakening” in their understanding of the Word of God, their church, and their youth groups. The motto of the organization is “Let us return to the Bible” which expresses the hope that if Christian Leaders throw away worldly perspectives and methods, and instead, return to the Word of God, a great revival of the gospel will happen in this generation.
