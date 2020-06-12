about PROCLAMATION - Women Veterans Day

WHEREAS, Washington State is home to 60,617 women veterans who have served our country with honor and dignity, often in extremely dangerous situations including being taken as POW's from World War II through Operation Desert Storm, Operation Noble Eagle, Operation Enduring Freedom; and

WHEREAS, through their selfless sacrifice, courage, dedication, and honorable military service, women veterans have safeguarded our heritage and freedom while providing valuable service and expertise to our society; and

WHEREAS, women veterans have been leaders not only in securing their own rights of suffrage and equal opportunity but also at the forefront of every major progressive social change movement in history, paving the way for future generations to enjoy the unalienable rights, duties, and responsibilities afforded equally to all citizens of the United States of America; and

WHEREAS, each woman veteran is extraordinary in her own way, proving that women working inside the home or outside in academia, science, technology, business, labor, govern~ce, and more, maintain critical roles in every sphere of society;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Jay Inslee, Governor of the state of Washington, do hereby proclaim June, 12, 2020, as

Women Veterans Day

in Washington, and I encourage all people in our state to join me in honoring women veterans for their outstanding achievements and invaluable contributions to our state.

Governor Jay Inslee