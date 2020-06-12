Hwy 23 Deer Creek Bridge Traffic Delays June 17, 18, and 19 (June 12, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. – Motorists traveling along Hwy 23 south of Pleasant Valley at the Deer Creek Bridge construction project should expect delays during the midday hours of June 17, 18, and 19.

The project will require up to 15 minute delays due to bridge beam delivery and erection. During this, both directions may be closed for up to 15 minutes at a time to allow for unloading of the beams from their transport vehicles.

Please allow for extra time or plan an alternate route.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

