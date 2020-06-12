Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 525 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,150 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Aggravated sexual assault of a child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 20B401810

TROOPER: Detective Steven Gelder                                                                 

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101 

LOCATION: Wells, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated sexual assault of a child

ACCUSED: Geoffrey Sisco

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 22, 2020, a juvenile victim disclosed being sexually assaulted by Geoffrey Sisco.  The case was assigned to the Rutland County Special Investigation Unit (SIU) along with the Department of Children and Families (DCF).  The investigation continued at which time on June 12, 2020, Sisco was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.  Sisco was transported to the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division, to stand before a judge. He was held pending a full hearing.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: Held, pending full hearing

MUG SHOT: Yes 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, Rutland

COURT DATE/TIME: June 12, 2020 at 1330 hrs

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Aggravated sexual assault of a child

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.