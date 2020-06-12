Rutland Barracks / Aggravated sexual assault of a child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B401810

TROOPER: Detective Steven Gelder

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

LOCATION: Wells, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated sexual assault of a child

ACCUSED: Geoffrey Sisco

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 22, 2020, a juvenile victim disclosed being sexually assaulted by Geoffrey Sisco. The case was assigned to the Rutland County Special Investigation Unit (SIU) along with the Department of Children and Families (DCF). The investigation continued at which time on June 12, 2020, Sisco was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. Sisco was transported to the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division, to stand before a judge. He was held pending a full hearing.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: Held, pending full hearing

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, Rutland

COURT DATE/TIME: June 12, 2020 at 1330 hrs

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.