Rutland Barracks / Aggravated sexual assault of a child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B401810
TROOPER: Detective Steven Gelder
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
LOCATION: Wells, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated sexual assault of a child
ACCUSED: Geoffrey Sisco
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 22, 2020, a juvenile victim disclosed being sexually assaulted by Geoffrey Sisco. The case was assigned to the Rutland County Special Investigation Unit (SIU) along with the Department of Children and Families (DCF). The investigation continued at which time on June 12, 2020, Sisco was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. Sisco was transported to the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division, to stand before a judge. He was held pending a full hearing.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: Held, pending full hearing
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, Rutland
COURT DATE/TIME: June 12, 2020 at 1330 hrs
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.