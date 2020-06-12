Prog Ensemble Staring Into Nothing To Release Second Album “Love” With Guest Appearances By Trey Gunn & Mike Keneally
Southern California based Staring Into Nothing wields a foundation of melodic progressive rock to explore new musical and thematic terrain. Founders Steve Rogers (keys and vocals) and Kurt Barabas (bass, vocals and guitars) take a Steely Dan-esque approach to music creation, using the studio and a revolving cast of world class collaborators to create music that observes and scrutinizes the human experience.
Staring into Nothing’s latest album “Love” probes the multiplicity and evolution of romantic love. The album was produced and mixed by Ronan Chris Murphy (King Crimson, Steve Morse, Ulver) and features an awesome line up of collaborators including Gregg Bissonette (David Lee Roth, Santana, Ringo Starr) on drums, Victor Bisetti (Los Lobos) on percussion, Mike Keneally (Zappa, Steve Vai, Joe Satriani) on guitars, Trey Gunn (King Crimson, John Paul Jones) on Warr Guitar, Dave Nachmanoff (Al Stewart) on background vocals/acoustic guitar and Danny T. Levin (Iggy Pop, Twenty One Pilots, Vampire Weekend) on horns. With this album, Murphy and the band sought to refine the melodies and structure of the songs even further than the previous album and provide ample room for the various collaborators to bring their voices to the album. While the compositions by Rogers and Barabas make up the core of the music on “Love,” the music was completely transformed by all the collaborators. The creative process allowed everyone involved to mold its final sound and spirit, and created space for stunning contributions, most notably several remarkable solos by Keneally and Gunn.
Says Steve, “We were trying to explore the varieties of romantic experience from a mature perspective that recognizes its not all good and not all bad, but its all we have. In the end, the message is uplifting because over time love endures and transitions into something even more fulfilling when it becomes legacy and a common set of memories and values. We recorded this album differently than our first one. We worked more closely with the producer, Ronan Chris-Murphy, during the actual arrangement of the songs and benefited from his insights, ideas and contributions. Ronan also brought a commitment to making the best album we could by bringing top shelf musicians to the project like Mike Keneally, Trey Gunn, Gregg Bisonette and Dave Nachmanoff. Also most of this album was recorded in our own studio in Costa Mesa California.”
Watch the video for “Ashes”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=96M8D2DW4Gk
“It was a real pleasure to be involved with this project, working with the band and Ronan to find ways to tastefully enhance the impact of these beautifully melodic, emotionally charged songs. I found the songs inspired and inspiring, and I loved the experience of playing on the album.” - Mike Keneally
“Super day and a half of recording. I loved being in the room with these guys stretching out on these songs. Great to hear it all come together.” - Trey Gunn
“A project like this is really exciting as a producer. The band already had strong material with a lot of emotional depth before I got on board, so we had a lot of great raw material to work with. The fact that the band is just two guys, that are open to new ideas, meant we were able to have a lot of fun developing the material and bringing in the right players to explore those ideas. I very intentionally brought in guest musicians that are more known as artists in their own right than being session guys. I knew from working with all of them before, that if I gave them a platform to explore they would bring great things to the project. They did not disappoint. They all brought the musicality we were all hoping for, while enhancing the emotional aspects of Steve and Kurt’s compositions.” - Ronan Chris Murphy, Producer-Engineer (King Crimson, GWAR, Steve Morse, Bozzio/Levin/Stevens)
Staring Into Nothing have crafted their own sound, but their love of strong melody and virtuosic musicianship has drawn comparisons to artists such as Marillion, Porcupine Tree, Flying Colors, early Genesis, Pink Floyd and Rush. Bassist Kurt Barabas is a veteran of the progressive rock scene. He was a founding member of Magna Carta Records artist Under the Sun as well as Amaran’s Plight with Nick D’Virgilio (Genesis, Peter Gabriel, Spock’s Beard). Kurt was also a founding member of Roswell 6, who recorded the album “Terra Incognita” that accompanied a science fiction novel of the same name written by Kevin J. Anderson. “Terra Incognita” featured a who’s who of musicians, including James LaBrie (Dream Theater), Michael Sadler (Saga), John Payne (Asia), and David Ragsdale (Kansas).
Following the break-up of Under the Sun, Barabas starting wring new material with longtime Under the Sun fan Steve Rogers. The two found they had instant and synergistic creative chemistry and set to work creating a trilogy of concept albums that delve into the complex facets of the human experience. They released their first album “Power” in 2017, which explores the many ways power is used to manipulate, control and subjugate people. It was produced and mixed by Mark Needham (The Killers, Elton John) and features drumming by Matt Chamberlin (A Perfect Circle, David Bowie, John Mayer).
In support of their new album, Staring Into Nothing has budgeted four videos for the album and have completed the first two. They continue to work on the final two, but they got caught up in the virus lock-down that shut down the video shoots in March.
In closing Steve has this to impart, “That relationships matter even though they can be hard to maintain at times. Also that there is redemption for any of us who stray from the past. That redemption often comes to us through the people we love.”
