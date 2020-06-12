Car vs Moose Crash, Middlesex barracks
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#:20A302369
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. David Roos
STATION: VSP - Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 6/12/20 @ app. 0400 hours
STREET: VT RTE 14
TOWN: Woodbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N. of Blake Hill Road
WEATHER: partly cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Andrew Dow
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
Woodbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: heavy front end damage
INJURIES: yes
HOSPITAL: Copley
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 6/12/20 Vermont State Police were called to investigate a single vehicle versus moose crash on VT RTE 14 in the town of Woodbury, north of Blake Hill Road. Investigation found Andrew Dow struck a moose in the roadway. Minor leg & leg injuries to occupants, Andrew Dow, Stephanie Dow (27) and possible back and neck injuries to passenger Megan Anderson, (27) of Woodbury. Stephanie and Megan were transported to Copley Hospital for treatment. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Operator Andrew Dow was ticket for lack of insurance, a violation of title 23 VSA 800a.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint T23 VSA 800a
