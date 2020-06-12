Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,225 in the last 365 days.

Car vs Moose Crash, Middlesex barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:20A302369                                                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. David Roos

STATION: VSP - Middlesex                                       

CONTACT#: 802 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 6/12/20 @ app. 0400 hours

STREET: VT RTE 14

TOWN: Woodbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N. of Blake Hill Road

WEATHER: partly cloudy             

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Andrew Dow

AGE: 27      

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

Woodbury, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: heavy front end damage

INJURIES: yes

HOSPITAL: Copley

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 6/12/20 Vermont State Police were called to investigate a single vehicle versus moose crash on VT RTE 14 in the town of Woodbury, north of Blake Hill Road.  Investigation found Andrew Dow struck a moose in the roadway.  Minor leg & leg injuries to occupants, Andrew Dow, Stephanie Dow (27) and possible back and neck injuries to passenger Megan Anderson, (27) of Woodbury. Stephanie and Megan were transported to Copley Hospital for treatment.  The vehicle was towed from the scene.  Operator Andrew Dow was ticket for lack of insurance, a violation of title 23 VSA 800a. 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint  T23 VSA 800a

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Car vs Moose Crash, Middlesex barracks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.