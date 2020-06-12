Car vs Moose Crash, Middlesex barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#:20A302369

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. David Roos

STATION: VSP - Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 6/12/20 @ app. 0400 hours

STREET: VT RTE 14

TOWN: Woodbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N. of Blake Hill Road

WEATHER: partly cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Andrew Dow

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

Woodbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: heavy front end damage

INJURIES: yes

HOSPITAL: Copley

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 6/12/20 Vermont State Police were called to investigate a single vehicle versus moose crash on VT RTE 14 in the town of Woodbury, north of Blake Hill Road. Investigation found Andrew Dow struck a moose in the roadway. Minor leg & leg injuries to occupants, Andrew Dow, Stephanie Dow (27) and possible back and neck injuries to passenger Megan Anderson, (27) of Woodbury. Stephanie and Megan were transported to Copley Hospital for treatment. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Operator Andrew Dow was ticket for lack of insurance, a violation of title 23 VSA 800a.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint T23 VSA 800a

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.