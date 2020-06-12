FW: Middlesex Barracks/DUI #2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A302368
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. John Gildea
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/11/2020, 24:44 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 exit 10 Waterbury , VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Jalen J Miller
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/11/2020, at approximately 23:44 hours, VT State Police from the Middlesex Barracks conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 89 near exit 10 in Waterbury. The operator was driving in the median of the interstate until he crashed into a boulder. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of the operator, Jalen Miller, for suspicion of DUI. Miller was transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: June 25th, 2020, 1300 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper John Gildea
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648