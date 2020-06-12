FW: Middlesex Barracks/DUI #2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A302368

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. John Gildea

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/11/2020, 24:44 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 exit 10 Waterbury , VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Jalen J Miller

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/11/2020, at approximately 23:44 hours, VT State Police from the Middlesex Barracks conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 89 near exit 10 in Waterbury. The operator was driving in the median of the interstate until he crashed into a boulder. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of the operator, Jalen Miller, for suspicion of DUI. Miller was transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 25th, 2020, 1300 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648