A Call for Action to Bring the Government and the Protesters on the Same Page

Emotional intelligence comes from emotional health. Stop letting your emotional baggage rule your life. Emotionally Healthy Brain Generates Emotional Intelligence.

It is time to invite Black leaders to the White House and start negotiations to create a fair and just America; where all Americans are treated as equals.

There is no victory in violence as it is an attribute of ignorance and for now both sides are using violence to achieve their side of the agenda. Only through wisdom can it be a win for both sides.” — Sajid Khan

WASHINGTON, DC, WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The current situation where the government and the protesters keep shouting at each other is unsustainable. The two sides have to be brought to the peace table. Otherwise the situation will only get worse, out of control and every side will suffer; causing great harm to all of America. Violence cannot be allowed to continue. Wisdom is the only solution. Both sides need an injection of wisdom. This fighting is a clear demonstration of America being an emotionally challenged country. Both sides must focus on mutual respect, love, justice , dignity for each other. They must focus on making America an emotional health super power through brain education. One of the big problems is the fact that there are several local and regional leaders leading these protests at the local level and there is a lack of leaders at the top national level. We need to create a central leadership that can represent the protesters at the peace table.Leaders like Rev. Al Sharpton, Stacey Abrams, Jim Clyburn, Senator Booker and Chris Cuomo etc. and a member of Floyd's family must also be included; can represent the protesters and President Clinton and President Obama can serve as moderators.No longer will lip services to address the economic inequality, respect and dignity, injustices and discrimination issues be sufficient to stop the protests. President Trump will have to provide a seat at the same table to all Americans. No longer will it be tolerated that the elite and their associates sit in their ivory towers and be provided with all kinds of cakes and the struggling masses be thrown a few insufficient crumbs down below.Norway has not had a single police killing in over a decade. We should get their training for our police. Killing of civilians, chokeholds, body slamming etc. must be banned. A taser gun should be the most severe weapon allowed against civilians.Even Biden must not be allowed to take victory for granted. He must be made to pledge equality, dignity & justice for all. He must promise to undo all the unjust laws he helped pass that are hurting Black people to this day.

My basic hypothesis that has applications in education, health, society, relationships, happiness, peace, deep brain relaxation, upbringing, wisdom, focus etc.