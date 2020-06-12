News Release/VSP St Johnsbury Barracks/Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A402856

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Owen Ballinger

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-7111

DATE/TIME: June 11, 2020 at 2129 hours

STREET: Interstate 91 southbound

TOWN: Barnet

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 124/40

WEATHER: clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dylan Morse

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Compass

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) n/a

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

Dylan Morse, age 19, of Groton, VT was operating a 2015 Jeep Compass southbound on Interstate 91 in Barnet when a deer suddenly entered the road. Morse was unable to avoid the deer and struck it with the front of his vehicle. The vehicle sustained contact damage to the front bumper, grille, radiator, hood and passenger headlight assembly. There were no injuries as a result of the collision. The vehicle was removed by Darlings Auto.