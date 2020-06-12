News Release/VSP St Johnsbury Barracks/Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A402856
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Owen Ballinger
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-7111
DATE/TIME: June 11, 2020 at 2129 hours
STREET: Interstate 91 southbound
TOWN: Barnet
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 124/40
WEATHER: clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Dylan Morse
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Compass
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front
INJURIES: none
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) n/a
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
Dylan Morse, age 19, of Groton, VT was operating a 2015 Jeep Compass southbound on Interstate 91 in Barnet when a deer suddenly entered the road. Morse was unable to avoid the deer and struck it with the front of his vehicle. The vehicle sustained contact damage to the front bumper, grille, radiator, hood and passenger headlight assembly. There were no injuries as a result of the collision. The vehicle was removed by Darlings Auto.