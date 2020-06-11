Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lane closures begin June 15 on westbound Hwy 10 between Big Lake, Becker (June 11, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Motorists who travel on Highway 10 will be reduced to one lane between Big Lake and Becker as the Minnesota Department of Transportation repairs concrete on weekdays.

The closures will occur Monday, June 15 through Thursday, June 18 and Monday, June 22 through Thursday, June 25 between County Road 23/Sherburne Avenue and Pine Street.

Please allow for extra time or plan an alternate route.

MnDOT reminds motorists entering work zones that safety is the responsibility of all:

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
  • Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.
  • Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

###

