As Hwy 71 construction nears final paving locals advised of complete closure (June 11, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. – Local motorists along the Highway 71 construction project from Jackson to Windom are being advised that they will experience “hard closures” as the final paving process begins Monday, June 15.

Highway 71 has been detoured to I-90 and Highway 86 since May 4 for resurfacing and bridge replacement. Local residents and business have been able to access the roadway but MnDOT officials want them to know that the final paving process will take the full width of the road and they may need to travel around the work zone for the next two weeks.

The paving, which will start in Jackson and head north, is unique in that two pavers will pave side by side to eliminate a centerline joint that can be the cause of early pavement failure.

The project, which includes resurfacing 18 miles and replacing a large box culvert, is proceeding on schedule and weather permitting the paving will be complete within two weeks. At which point the road will still be open to local traffic only while shouldering, rumble strip installation and other construction operations are completed.

Work on Highway 71 from north of Highway 60 in Windom to Highway 30 is substantially complete with final lane markings and right of way and culvert markers yet to be installed.

Following guidance from state health officials and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

Duininck, Inc. was awarded both projects with bids of $8,097,096 (Jackson) and $2,425,111 (Windom).

Find more information and a detour map at www.mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy71jackson.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

