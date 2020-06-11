I-15 Nightly HOV Lane Closures, Barrier Rail Repairs June 14-24 in Clark County

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be closing the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes along north and southbound Interstate 15 between Spring Mountain and Flamingo roads in Clark County from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of June 14 and continuing through the morning of June 24. The temporary lane closures are needed to repair median barrier rail damage caused by a vehicle crash.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.