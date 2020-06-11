Acclaimed American Independent Cinema Maverick Christopher Munch Returns with THE 11TH GREEN Slated to release June 26th
The Movie is an Elegant Eisenhower Extraterrestrial Mystery
The "unavoidably speculative" film presents "a likely factual scenario of extraordinary events."”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ground-breaking American film making auteur Christopher Munch, director of 'The Sleepy Time Gal' and the recently restored indie classic 'The Hours and Times', returns with his provocative, many-layered drama 'The 11th Green', starring Campbell Scott (House of Cards, Roger Dodger), Agnes Bruckner (Blood and Chocolate, Blue Car), George Gerdes (The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Bosch) and recent Emmy nominee Leith Burke (Eastsiders, Bosch).
— The Hollywood Reporter
The long-awaited follow-up to his acclaimed 2011 Sundance film 'Letters From The Big Man', Munch’s 'The 11th Green' will be released June 26th via Joma Films’ “Theatrical-At-Home” platform and on select cinema screens across North America in association with Ryan Bruce Levey Film Distribution and PR.
Rife with hidden government secrets and Matrix-like mind benders, The 11th Green is grounded in what is widely believed to be the nuts-and-bolts core story of post-war U.S. military and government involvement with UFO events.
In this way, the film sketches a possible backdrop to recent revelations in the mainstream media (eg, the New York Times and the Washington Post) and subsequent declassification of certain U.S. military interactions with UFOs.
Our entry point into those interactions is Dwight David Eisenhower (George Gerdes), 34th American President and Supreme Allied Commander in World War 2. During a post-presidential winter in 1967, in his striking mid-century home in Palm Desert, California, Ike finds himself revisiting the ghosts (both literal and figurative) of his past.
But it is a charismatic investigative reporter, Jeremy Rudd (Campbell Scott), who begins to connect the dots when his estranged father dies, half a century later, in the same house that was once Ike’s. In the midst of reporting on an explosive aerospace story, Jeremy unwittingly unearths film that shifts the rumors of Ike’s involvement with UFO events out of the realm of folklore and into reality.
Into the mix enters a present-day, Obama-like president (Leith Burke) who, in the midst of Jeremy’s controversial reporting, must contend with his own limited access to information about the origins of what he calls the “ET industrial complex.”
Thought-provoking but understated, filled with sharply drawn characters, stark desert landscapes, and leaps across the space-time continuum, The 11th Green is challenging cinema that generates questions, discussion, and debate long after the credits roll.
