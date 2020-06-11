Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,216 in the last 365 days.

FW: Traffic Alert - I 89 S Exit 8 (Montpelier)

UPDATE *** UPDATE *** UPDATE ***

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

VSP Williston

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Interstate 89 south bound in Montpelier (Exit 8) is currently open to one lane of traffic due to a motor vehicle fire.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area and are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

Dispatcher Crossett

VSP Williston

802-878-7111

 

 

 

From: Crossett, Karen Sent: Thursday, June 11, 2020 4:05 PM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Traffic Alert - I 89 S Exit 8 (Montpelier)

 

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

VSP Williston

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Interstate 89 south bound in Montpelier (Exit 8) is currently at a standstill due to a motor vehicle fire.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area and are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

Dispatcher Crossett

VSP Williston

802-878-7111

 

You just read:

FW: Traffic Alert - I 89 S Exit 8 (Montpelier)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.