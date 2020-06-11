FW: Traffic Alert - I 89 S Exit 8 (Montpelier)

UPDATE *** UPDATE *** UPDATE ***

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

VSP Williston

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 89 south bound in Montpelier (Exit 8) is currently re-open on both south bound lanes.

Specific details are not yet available regarding this incident, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area as traffic clears and are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Dispatcher Crossett

VSP Williston

802-878-7111

Interstate 89 south bound in Montpelier (Exit 8) is currently open to one lane of traffic due to a motor vehicle fire.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area and are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Interstate 89 south bound in Montpelier (Exit 8) is currently at a standstill due to a motor vehicle fire.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area and are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

