FW: Traffic Alert - I 89 S Exit 8 (Montpelier)
UPDATE *** UPDATE *** UPDATE ***
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
VSP Williston
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 89 south bound in Montpelier (Exit 8) is currently re-open on both south bound lanes.
Specific details are not yet available regarding this incident, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area as traffic clears and are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Dispatcher Crossett
VSP Williston
802-878-7111
From: Crossett, Karen Sent: Thursday, June 11, 2020 4:18 PM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: FW: Traffic Alert - I 89 S Exit 8 (Montpelier)
UPDATE *** UPDATE *** UPDATE ***
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
VSP Williston
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 89 south bound in Montpelier (Exit 8) is currently open to one lane of traffic due to a motor vehicle fire.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area and are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Dispatcher Crossett
VSP Williston
802-878-7111
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
VSP Williston
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 89 south bound in Montpelier (Exit 8) is currently at a standstill due to a motor vehicle fire.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area and are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Dispatcher Crossett
VSP Williston
802-878-7111