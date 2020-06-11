Roadway Activity Report for TDOT Region 2 (June 11 -17, 2020)

DISTRICT 27

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 Construction of a truck climbing lane EB near MM 339, including grading, drainage, and paving: The contractor has started work on the exit ramp at MM 340. Construction signs, guardrail (westbound), and portable barrier rail (eastbound) have been installed on I-40. The contractor has placed base stone and will be paving the new truck lane behind portable barrier rail. Motorists should use caution and be aware of construction personnel in the work zone along with equipment that will be entering/exiting the roadway. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 Resurfacing from the SR-101 ramp (LM 18) to east of SR-1 (US-70) (LM 24.6): The contractor will be resurfacing I-40 from the Peavine Road exit (MM 322) to the Crab Orchard exit (MM 329). The eastbound and westbound lanes will be reduced to one lane with night time lane closures. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph during working hours. Queue trucks and THP will assist with traffic control. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) Emergency slope stabilization near LM 26.6: Construction signs, portable barrier rail, and temporary traffic signals have been installed. SR-1 (US-70) will be reduced to one lane between Godsey Road and Renegade Mountain Parkway while slope stabilization is in process. The portable barrier rail will need to be shifted in place to allow milling and paving on the roadway. This work may require short term lane closures. Motorists should exercise caution and pay attention to temporary traffic signals as they travel through the work zone.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-101 (Peavine Road) Grading, drainage, and paving from Firetower Road to Westchester/Catoosa Boulevard: Motorists should use caution while driving along Peavine Road and be alert for shifts in traffic patterns. The posted speed limit has been reduced from 45 MPH to 35 MPH within the work zone. Base stone, paving, storm drain installation, and utility relocation are in progress. Temporary lane closures may be needed as these construction activities continue. Motorists should reduce speed on Peavine Road and be alert for construction personnel/equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Estimated project completion date is November 2020.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) Resurfacing from SR-1 (US-70) (LM 16.5) to SR-28 (US-127) (LM 16.8), and SR-28 (US-127) resurfacing from south of Elmore Road (LM 15) to Huddle Road (LM 17.9), including bridge deck repair: The contractor will be repairing the SR 28 (US 127) bridge over I-40 at Exit 317 in Cumberland County. Lane closures may be required on SR-28 (US-127) from 8 PM Friday night (06/12/20) through Monday morning (06/15/20) at 6 AM for bridge repair activities. Temporary lane closures may also be required on the interstate at the MM 317. The contractor will perform night time lane closures on I-40 Tuesday June 16th and Wednesday June 17th to wreck forms and clean up remaining debris under the bridge. The contractor will be retrofitting sidewalk curb ramps at the intersection of Elmore Road and SR-28 (US-127) and at the intersection of Elmore Road and Livingston Avenue. Temporary night time lane closures will be required for these activities. The contractor will conduct lane closures with traffic control devices and/or flagging as necessary. Motorists should be alert as conditions are subject to change each night. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 Construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb County (LM 24.5) line to East Bryant St (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue installing concrete box culverts and drainage structures. Grade work and utility work on the new roadway alignment are ongoing. No change in traffic patterns, traffic is still using the existing SR-56. Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction equipment adjacent to roadway. Flaggers may be present to move equipment across the roadway, unload equipment, or complete utility work. A portion of County House Road will be closed to allow the contractor to complete work in that area. Motorists should follow posted signs for the County House Road detour until work is complete. Estimated project completion date is May 2022.

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-52 Resurfacing (microsurfacing) from SR-296 (LM 17.6) to the Morgan County line (LM 27.9), including bridge deck and expansion joint repair; SR-296 resurfacing (microsurfacing) from SR-28 (US-127) (LM 0) to SR-52 (LM 3); and SR-28 (US-127) resurfacing (microsurfacing) from south of Airport Road (LM 13.3) to near the Old US-127S ramp (LM 16.9): The contractor has completed all paving operations. The contractor will be on site intermittently to perform work on punch list items. During this work, the contractor will have one lane closed and will utilize flaggers to control traffic through the work zone. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

FENTRESS AND OVERTON COUNTY SR-85 Emergency slide repairs at various locations: The contractor continues work on the Overton County side of SR-85 and the road remains closed from LM 17.5 to LM 22.2. This closure will remain in effect until project completion scheduled for 09/30/20. The Fentress County portion of SR-85 remains open to through traffic. A detour route remains in place for Overton SR-85 and motorists are encouraged to continue using the detour route until the road is opened. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

JACKSON COUNTY SR-151 Construction of a concrete box bridge over Hudson Creek (LM 3.5), including grading, drainage and paving: The contractor will close both lanes of SR-151 beginning 06/15/2020 and the road closure will remain in effect until 08/15/2020. During this time, motorists will have to use the designated detour route to bypass SR-151. During this closure, the contractor will remove the existing bridge at LM 3.50 and will replace it with a pre-cast box culvert. Once the bridge is replaced, the contractor will pave a transition to each side of the bridge and then the roadway will be opened back up to traffic. The detour route for this project will be SR-56 from SR-151 to Red Boiling Springs. Estimated project completion date is August 2020.

JACKSON COUNTY SR-85 Resurfacing (microsurfacing) from the Smith County line (LM 0) to SR-56 (LM 15.3) and SR-262 resurfacing (microsurfacing) from the Macon County line (LM 0) to the Cumberland River Bridge (LM 7.5): The contractor will continue paving operations. During this work, one lane of the road will be closed and flaggers will be used to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution in the work zone and obey posted speed limits. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

OVERTON COUNTY SR-294 Bridge repair over Big Eagle Creek (LM 1.39): The contractor has completed work on the superstructure of the bridge and both lanes are now opened to traffic. The contractor will be on site intermittently performing additional work to complete the project. During this work, the contractor will use flaggers and will have the roadway reduced to one lane. Estimated project completion date is June 2020.

OVERTON COUNTY S.I.A. Grading, drainage and paving on Oak Hill Road from Rickman Road to near SR-111: The contractor currently has Oak Hill Road closed to through traffic. This road closure is scheduled to remain in place until project completion on 06/30/20. The closure of Oak Hill Road will begin just past Tanimura Plant entrance and end at first entrance of Fitzgerald's Plant. During this closure, motorists wishing to access Tanimura Plant should do so from the SR-111 side; motorists wishing to access Fitzgerald's should do so from Old SR-42/Rickman Road. A detour route will be in place along SR-293 to allow motorists to bypass Oak Hill Road. Estimated project completion date is June 2020.

PUTNAM COUNTY Utility Work on SR-135 (BURGESS FALLS RD.) in both directions from LM 6.58 to LM 6.58: A relocation project (Burgess Falls Road) at the intersection at West Cemetery Road. Signage and flaggers will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 8 AM and 3 PM with an estimated completion date of 06/17/20.

PUTNAM COUNTY Utility Work on SR-135 (S. WILLOW AVE.) in both directions from LM 9.7 to LM 8.4: Lane closures will occur between I-40 and State Street with signage, barrels and cones. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in some locations from 9 AM to 3 PM, Monday through Friday with estimated completion date of 06/30/20.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-111 Resurfacing from south of East Main Street (LM 10.3) to the Overton County line (LM 12.96): The contractor will begin milling existing pavement and paving roadway base mix, resulting in daily lane closures on SR-111 from East Main Street (LM 10.3) to the Overton County Line (LM 12.96). Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 Resurfacing from US-70N (SR-24) (LM 4.15) to north of Whiteaker Springs Road (LM 7): The contractor will be adjusting manholes during the day time, resulting in daily lane closures from 12th Street (LM 5.4) to north of Whiteaker Springs Road (LM 7). Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Estimated project completion date is June 2020.

WHITE COUNTY Grading, drainage and paving at Airport Rd. leading up to Upper Cumberland Regional Airport: The contractor will be working on grading and drainage work along Technology Drive and Airport Road during this period. Temporary traffic stoppages may be needed as construction progresses. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Estimated project completion date is June 2020.

DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-28 Slope stabilization in Bledsoe County near LM 28.8: The contractor is working on SR-28 north from LM 28.7 to 28.9. Large trucks heading South on SR-28, down the mountain are encouraged to use extreme caution.

CANNON COUNTY TDOT Bridge Maintenance on SR-1 (MCMINNVILLE HWY.) in both directions from LM 8.2 to LM 8.2: Region 2 bridge maintenance will be repairing a concrete culvert on SR-01 at LM 8.2 on Tuesday, June 16, from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM. One lane will be closed during this work.

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 (MM 117) Improvement of ramps at Exit 117: Work will continue nightly from 7PM to 6AM nightly: There may be alternating lane closures on I-24 WB between MM 116 to MM 118 to support this progress work. Motorists should use caution and be advised of lane shift and reduced speed to 60 MPH in the work zone area. Additionally the on-ramp at Exit 117 WB has been closed to allow for improvements. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. RESTRICTIONS: I-24 WB Exit 117 on-ramp CLOSED.

FRANKLIN COUNTY Utility Work on SR-127 (AEDC RD.) in both directions from LM 4.1 to LM 4.5: Intermittent lane closures will occur between the Scenic View Golf Course and Paynes Church Rd. Signage and flaggers will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM with an estimated completion of 06/30/20.

FRANKLIN COUNTY Utility Work on SR-16 (US-41A) in both directions from LM 9.82 to LM 6.33: Intermittent lane closures will occur between Blair Pond Road and Beth Page Road. Signage and flaggers will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM with an estimated completion of 06/17/20.

GRUNDY COUNTY I-24 Resurfacing from east of Bells Mill Road (MM 129.1) to west of the Rest Area (MM 129.4): The contractor will continue the asphalt removal process and paving installation. Work will continue between 7 PM-6 AM Sunday thru Friday weather permitting. There will be a variable posted speed limit within the work zone with the roadway being reduced to one lane during asphalt removal and paving operations. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Safety personnel and Law Enforcement will be present. Estimated project completion date is August 2020.

GRUNDY COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on I-24 in both directions from MM 127.8 to MM 129.6: Patching will occur from Exit 127 (near Pelham) to MM 129.1 beginning Sunday night June 14 at 7 PM. One lane will be closed for milling and patching in either the eastbound or westbound direction each night through Thursday night June 18th and be re-opened by 6 AM. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment.

GRUNDY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-50 in both directions from LM 1.85 to LM 9.34: Intermittent lane closures will occur along SR-50 from Hwy 41 to Hwy 108. Signage and flaggers will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 7 AM and 4 PM with an estimated completion of 07/10/20.

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-108 repair of the bridge over Branch (LM 28.2): Work has begun on phase two of this project. During normal progress work the project will continue to have a temporary traffic signal installed reducing the roadway to one 10 ft. travel lane. The lane closure will remain until project completion scheduled for 05/31/21. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. RESTRICTIONS: Loads wider than 10' should seek alternate route. Estimated project completion date is May 2021.

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 slide repair from LM 25.9 to LM 26.1: The roadway is reduced to one lane controlled with temporary traffic signals. Estimated project completion date is June 2020.

MARION COUNTY SR-156 Emergency slide repair from LM 13.4 to 13.9: Maintenance crews are on site at SR-156 at LM 13.6 from 8 AM to 3:30 PM, fixing a slide repair in the closed down hill lane during this time. Estimated project completion date is June 2020.

MARION COUNTY SR-27 Slope stabilization at LM 27.9: The roadway is reduced to one lane and is controlled by temporary traffic signals. Motorists are encouraged to use caution as the roadway is rough.

MARION COUNTY Utility Work on SR-108 (S. MAIN ST.) in both directions from LM 1.3 to LM 1.3: Short term lane closures will occur near the intersection of South Main St and North Pine St. Flaggers will be present, motorists should use caution and be prepared to stop for personnel and equipment between 9:00 am and 9:30 am.

MARION COUNTY Utility Work on SR-150 (US-41) in both directions from LM 2.98 to LM 11.51: Lane closures will occur along SR-150 with signage, flaggers, barrels and cones. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in some locations for aerial crossings from 8 AM to 2 PM, with estimated completion date of 6/30/20.

MARION COUNTY SR-150 in both directions at LM 4.7: The slide repair is complete but the roadway will remain reduced to one lane controlled with traffic signals for the next two weeks until the road gets paved and new guard rail is installed.

MARION COUNTY SR-2 (US-64, US-72, US-41) Emergency slope stabilization between LM 25.20 and LM 26.40: The contractor will continue to maintain one lane of travel open to traffic with the restriction of all wide loads. At this time, traffic signals are installed and will remain in place until the project is complete. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment. RESTRICTIONS: Restriction of all wide loads will remain in place until project is complete.

MARION COUNTY SR-27 (Suck Creek Rd) Slope stabilization from LM 26.8 to LM 27.0: Beginning 6/5/2020, a new traffic signal will be placed on SR 27 at log mile 26.9 which will reduce the roadway to one lane for slide remediation work.

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-399 Resurfacing from the Grundy County line (LM 0.0) to SR-8 / SR-111 (LM 5.9): The contractor will begin resurfacing operations on SR-399. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through this area. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by a flagging operation with equipment and workers present on the road. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Voiles/CNU066]

VANBUREN COUNTY SR-30 Slope stabilization near LM 16.1: The contractor is working on SR-30 north from LM 15.9 to 16.3. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by a traffic signal. Large trucks heading West on SR-30, down the mountain are encouraged to use extreme caution. Estimated project completion date is July 2020.

WARREN COUNTY TDOT Bridge Inspection on SR-287 (GREAT FALLS RD.) in both directions at LM 39.5: A Region 2 bridge inspection crew will be assisting a consultant with an inspection of the Great Falls Road Bridge over the Collins River at LM 39.5. Work will begin on 06/16/20 and will continue through 06/17/20, from 9 AM to 3 PM. One lane will be closed during this inspection.

WARREN COUNTY TDOT Bridge Maintenance on SR-1 (W. MAIN ST.) eastbound from LM 10.53 to LM 10.67: Region 2 bridge maintenance will be performing maintenance on the bridge deck on SR-01 at LM 10.53 on Thursday, June 11, from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM. One lane on the east bound side will be closed during this time.

WARREN COUNTY TDOT Bridge Maintenance on SR-56 (E. COLVILLE ST.) in both directions from LM 12.63 to LM 12.63: Region 2 bridge maintenance will be performing maintenance on the bridge deck on SR-56 at LM 12.63 on Monday, June 15, from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM. One lane on the eastbound side will be closed during the morning and one lane on the westbound side will be closed in the afternoon.

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (KEITH ST. S.W.) northbound from LM 12.53 to LM 12.77: A shoulder and single lane closure will occur between N. Ocoee Street and Stuart Road NE. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM from 05/11/20 through 06/17/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Replacement of Belvoir Ave. Bridge over I-24 and I-24 bridges over Germantown Road near MM 183: Lane shifts are in place on I-24 EB and WB under the Belvoir Avenue Bridge, at North and South Terrace approaching the Belvoir Avenue Bridge, and on Germantown Road under the I-24 Bridge. Single interior lane closures will occur on I-24 EB and WB between MM 182 and 184 to support demolition of the Belvoir Avenue Bridge on 06/11/20, 06/14/20, 06/15/20, 06/16/20 and 06/17/20 from 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there will be single lane closures in the north and south directions of Germantown Road under the I-24 Bridge and at the intersections with North and South Terrace. These closures will occur on 06/11/20, 06/12/20, 06/15/20, 06/16/20 and 06/17/20 between 8 AM and 9 PM and on 06/11/20, 06/14/20, 06/15/20, 06/16/20 and 06/17/20 between 9 PM and 6 AM. Motorists should be aware of the Belvoir Avenue Bridge closure and detour that was put into place on 04/20/20. There is a 45 MPH speed limit reduction throughout the project corridor on I-24. Estimated project completion date is August 2021.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction: Phase 1 traffic shifts have been implemented. Traffic should expect multiple lane shifts traveling through the interchange. Lane closures will occur Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM at the following locations: I-75 NB MM 1, I-75 SB MM 3 and I-24 EB MM 184.0 Traffic pacing may occur throughout interchange Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there may intermittent shoulder closures at various locations for access to the median and roadside areas. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH throughout the interchange. **A traffic shift is planned to be put in place the night of 06/11/2020 on I-75 NB.

HAMILTON COUNTY US-27 (I-124) Widening from I-24/US-27 interchange to north of the Olgiati Bridge over the Tennessee River, including widening the Olgiati Bridge: Work on this project continues with activities occurring in the median of US-27. Motorists should be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the activity area. Additionally, the southbound ramp from W. Main St. to southbound US-27 has been temporarily closed and will remain so until further notice. Detours are posted. Motorists should pay close attention to the detour signage posted. The speed limit on US-27 in the construction zone remains 45 MPH. Weather permitting; the contractor may implement temporary lane/shoulder closures on weeknights between the hours of 7 PM and 6 AM. At least one lane will remain open in each direction on US-27. On Thursday, 06/11/20, from 7PM to 6AM a temporary left lane closure will be in place for US-27 southbound from the Olgiati Bridge to 4th Street for tying in the storm drainage. During this closure no ramps will be affected. A state trooper has been requested for this lane closure. RESTRICTIONS: I-124 (US-27) Northbound Exit 1C 4th St. Off Ramp: No oversize/over dimensional loads; I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1C 4th St Of Ramp: No oversize/over dimensional loads; I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1-B Martin Luther King Blvd. Off Ramp: No oversized/over dimensional loads; Martin Luther King Blvd. between Chestnut St. and Gateway Ave.: No oversized/over dimensional loads.

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on SR-111 (STATE HWY. 111) northbound at LM 1.7: During this reporting period, traffic will be reduced to one lane of traffic in the northbound direction.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-17 (GLASS ST.) in both directions from LM 6.2 to LM 6.2: A portable traffic signal is at the intersection of Glass St. and Frost St with a single lane closure in place. Signage and cones will be present. Traffic signals will be operational between 9 am to 3 pm, changing to flashing yellow after hours. Motorists should use caution through the area. Estimated completion date is 6/26/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (E. 23RD ST.) in both directions from LM 8.59 to LM 9.29: Shoulder and single lane closures will occur between Gifford Street and Tinsley Place. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM from 06/04/20 through 06/19/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (LEE HWY.) in both directions from LM 15.99 to LM 17.26: Nighttime lane closures will occur between E. Brainerd Road and Dupre Road. Signage, barrels, and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 PM and 5 AM from 06/02/20 through 06/19/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (LEE HWY.) northbound from LM 18.53 to LM 18.66: A nighttime lane closure will occur between Shallowford Road and McCutcheon Road. Signage, flaggers, and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 10 PM and 4 AM from 06/01/20 through 06/17/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-27 (MARKET ST.) southbound from LM 4.54 to LM 4.54: Sidewalk and lane closures will occur between W. 14th Street and Station Street along Market Street. Signage and barricades will be present. Pedestrians should be aware of the sidewalk detour. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 8:30 AM and 5 PM from 05/18/20 through 06/17/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-320 (E. BRAINERD RD.) westbound from LM 2.74 to LM 3.47: Nighttime lane closures will occur on E. Brainerd Road between Gunbarrel Road and Mackey Avenue. Signage, barrels, and flaggers will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 PM and 5 AM from 06/08/20 through 06/19/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-8 (W. MAIN ST.) eastbound from LM 8.26 to LM 7.3: Mobile lane closures will occur along W. Main Street from Cowart Street to Central Avenue as crews’ transition work zone. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM to 2 PM from 05/28/20 through 08/01/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) Repair of the bridge over Big Soddy Creek (LM 20.6): During this report period the contractor will have traffic restricted with one lane of SR29 southbound closed over Big Soddy Creek. Additionally, one lane of SR111 southbound will be closed as it approaches the SR29 junction. Estimated project completion date is May 2021.

HAMILTON COUNTY Cleaning of the McCallie Tunnel on SR-2 (US-64, US-11), the Stringers Ridge Tunnel on SR-8 (US-127), and the Bachman Tubes on SR-8 (US-76, US-41): On Wednesday, June 17th (8PM -6 AM), there will be a tunnel cleaning operation at the McCallie tunnels supported by a flagging operation. Traffic will alternately be allowed in each direction during the operation. Additionally, the Stringers Ridge tunnel will be cleaned under a signed detour traffic control later that night. Estimated project completion date is June 2020.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (US-64, US-11) Improvement of the intersection at Edgmon Road in Collegedale (LM 22.7), including grading, drainage and paving: During this report period, the contractor will be performing clearing and grubbing operations along the SR-2, westbound travel lane. The roadway will be reduced to one lane using a flagging operation to accommodate the clearing and grubbing operation. Extra care should be taken while trucks and equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Estimated project completion date is May 2021.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) Improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: A short detour will be required on Tallant Rd. near Asher Lane and Asher Village Drive to install two sewer lines across Tallant Rd. Random flagging will occur to allow for equipment and materials delivery. Estimated project completion date is June 2025.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127/SIGNAL MOUNTAIN BLVD.) in both directions from the Space House to bottom of mountain: Due to the road being washed out, traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction at this location.

MCMINN COUNTY SR-30, Grading, drainage and paving on SR-30 from Jackson Street to east of Knight Road in Athens: All SR-30 traffic is in the project's final alignment. There may be temporary lane and shoulder closures to support the completion of punch list items through this reporting period.

MEIGS COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on SR-305 (STATE HWY. 305) in both directions from LM 2.0 to LM 8.0: From 6:00 – 4:00, slope mowing will occur on SR 305. Between 6:00 – 8:00, rock bank work will occur on SR 58 at LM 26.5. From 6:00 – 9:00, maintenance crews will replace a cross drain on SR 58 at LM 8.3. From 6:00 – 10:00, slope mowing will occur on SR 305.

MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 Repair of bridge over Hiwassee River (LM 5.22): During this report period the contractor has opened up both lanes in either direction. The contractor may have intermittent lane restrictions. Additional flaggers will be on site as needed.

POLK COUNTY Utility Work on SR-33 (HWY. 411) in both directions from LM 9.92 to LM 14.03: Mobile lane closures will occur at the SR-40 junction to the Ocoee River Bridge as crews transition the work zone. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM to 3 PM with an estimated completion of 09/30/20.

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) Repair of bridges over North Potato Creek (LM 26.93): During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on the installation of a new concrete parapet wall on the eastbound bridge and a new concrete overlay on the westbound bridge. Traffic on US-64 is reduced to one lane for the duration of this work. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone due to reduced lane widths. RESTRICTIONS: 12 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Westbound 14 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Eastbound.

POLK COUNTY Boanerges Church Road Construction of a bridge over Old Fort Creek: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working to install concrete footers for portions of the new bridge. This work will occur weather permitting. Boanerges Church Road is closed to all traffic for the duration of construction. Detour signs are posted diverting traffic around the closure onto SR-313 and US-411.Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

RHEA COUNTY Grading, drainage, construction of bridges, paving and signals on a S.I.A. route serving Nokian Tyres: There is a lane shift set up for all NB & SB SR-29 traffic in front of the proposed Nokian Tyres SIA entrance. There are no shoulders provided in this location. This is expected to persist for the duration of the project. Additionally, there could be lane closures to support construction activity at the Manufacturers Rd/SR-29 intersection. There is a significant movement of haul vehicles (~100) between the east side of SR29 & the west side of SR29 all day long. The travelling public should be alert. Estimated project completion date is October 2022.

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 COUNTY TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will be maintained at all times.

REGION 2 COUNTY TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

REGION 2 COUNTY On-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly from 7 PM to 6 AM Sundays through Thursdays and daily on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed. Estimated project completion date is June 2020.

REGION 2 COUNTY Preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. Work hours are 9 AM to 3:30 PM. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed. Estimated project completion date is January 2023.

REGION 2 COUNTY Sweeping and drain cleaning on various interstate and state routes: Sunday - Thursday (9 PM -6 AM) there will be a drain cleaning operation in Hamilton County along I-75 NB (MM 3 - MM 11) that will involve closing the outside lane for up to one mile intervals. the contractor will then turn around and begin cleaning outside drains for I-75 SB (MM 11-MM 3). Additionally, a sweeping operation, supported by mobile lane closures, will happen throughout the region on interstates & selected state routes. The sweeping operation will also happen Sunday - Thursday (9 PM - 6 AM) Estimated project completion date is February 2020.

REGION 2 COUNTY On-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate during any work that is performed. Estimated project completion date is December 2020.

RESTRICTIONS

COFFEE COUNTY: I-24 WB Exit 117 on-ramp CLOSED.

GRUNDY COUNTY - CNT397: Loads wider than 10' should seek alternate route.

MARION COUNTY - CNT229: Restriction of all wide loads will remain in place until project is complete.

HAMILTON COUNTY - CNP230: I-124 (US-27) Northbound Exit 1C 4th St. Off Ramp: No oversize/over dimensional loads; I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1C 4th St Of Ramp: No oversize/over dimensional loads; I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1-B Martin Luther King Blvd. Off Ramp: No oversized/over dimensional loads; Martin Luther King Blvd. between Chestnut St. and Gateway Ave.: No oversized/over dimensional loads.

POLK COUNTY - CNT062: 12 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Westbound 14 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Eastbound.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT's other Twitter pages. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don't want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We're asking you to WORK WITH US. To learn more, go to the website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/work-with-us/.

