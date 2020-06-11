VT RT 105 JAY/ BY TOWN GARAGE

State of Vermont

Vermont State Police

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release- Highway / Traffic Notification

VT RT 105 in the town of Jay by the town garage is currently down to one lane, due to a single vehicle accident. Troopers & the Troy Fire department are working quickly to clear the area.

There are no details on the crash at this point, and no estimate on when traffic will be back to normal. Updates will be provided when available.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

